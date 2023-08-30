The Van Buren County Quorum Court met for its regularly scheduled August meeting where justices approved a number of agenda items, including appropriation and transfer ordinances.
One ordinance approved at the August meeting was an apportion ordinance that increased the projected revenue from the annual operating budget.
The ordinance appropriated $43,783.07 for the Van Buren County Senior Center.
Previously, the Van Buren County Treasurer was awarded a grant in the amount of $174,708. The county has already received roughly $143,609 of this grant and this ordinance appropriates the remaining $43,783.07.
The money from this grant will go toward equipment for the Senior Center.
Justices also approved an ordinance that transfers funds into the Circuit Court Division 1 budget from Personal Services to Other Services and Charges.
The county received a bill for meals and lodging that was turned in to be paid which left the other services and charges in the red by about $377.
The $377 amount will need to be transferred from the Personal Services group to to the Other Services and Charges group to resolve the issue.
Other transfers approved by the Quorum Court at the August meeting include nearly $100 transferred from Salaries Full Time to Salaries Part Time and $479,814.84 transferred from Buildings to Construction in Progress for remodeling.
