Van Buren, AR (72956)

Today

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers in the afternoon. High 49F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch..

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Thunder possible. Low 48F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.