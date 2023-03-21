The Van Buren County Quorum Court met for the regular scheduled March meeting where justices approved of an ordnance for changes to the employee handbook for the Sheriff’s Department concerning work period payment changes.
The ordinance approved amended an ordinance from 2019 that changed the normal work period for law enforcement employees.
The 2019 ordinance changed the normal work period from 171 hours in a 28-consecutive work day period to a 40-hour work week period for all law enforcement employees.
The ordinance passed by an unanimous vote at the meeting changes the normal work period again to 86 hours in a 14-consecutive work day period beginning March 10 due to law enforcement schedules and hours worked.
Justice David Holcomb, who sponsored the ordinance, said at the meeting that the ordinance is necessary for the protection and preservation of public health and safety.
He also said that the sheriff’s office started taking patrol of the parks which caused their hours to increase, and in order for that to work in their schedule, the ordinance needed to be passed.
The Quorum Court also passed an appropriation ordinance to appropriate $77,379.23 given to the County Treasurer received from an Arkansas Economic Development Commission grant.
The Van Buren County Treasurer received $43,783.07 on March 6 from the grant that was required to be spent within three days of receiving it. The treasurer is expected to receive an additional $33,596.16 later this year.
The money from the grant will be used for kitchen equipment such as hot food stations, freezer, dish washer, gas range, vent hood and more at the Clinton Senior Center.
Other ordinances and resolutions approved at the March meeting include:
An ordinance to transfer funds to reestablish a full time administrative assistant at the the County Library Budget for $12 an hour.
An ordinance to transfer about $116,750 into the ARPA revenue replacement fund for the heat and air systems at the courthouse that also corrects an error in payment made last year.
An ordinance to appropriate $1,999.01 into the County General fund.
An ordinance to appropriate $500,000 into the general reserve to the county general to complete repairs to locking systems on doors and install cameras at the detention center.
An ordinance to appropriate $86,114 into the county general reserve into the county general to complete construction work for the court house.
An ordinance to ratify employees accumulated time and benefits in the 911 department.
An ordinance to transfer $1,000 from personal services in the district court budget to other services and charges to aid employees in cost for travel.
A resolution to reestablish guidelines for the funding attached to previously-passed resolutions. One that allocated funds for a storm shelter at the road department and one that allocated funds for a storm shelter at the solid waste department.
A resolution to amend guidelines for the district court general building improvements after the improvements were completed under budget.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.