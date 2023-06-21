The Van Buren County Quorum Court met for the court’s May meeting where justices approved a resolution that reallocated funds from a previous project.
The resolution approved at the meeting repealed a previously approved resolution by the Quorum Court that allocated $400,000 for a project for the Sheriff’s Department.
After the project was completed, there were still $329,663 remaining from the previous allocation.
The new resolution, which repealed that first ordinance and six others as well, reappropriate the remaining, unspent funds by the Sheriff’s Department and reestablished guidelines for the spending of that money.
The remaining $329,663 can be used to complete projects directly related to the Sheriff’s Department, jail or any other purpose related to the Sheriff’s Department or Detention Center, but it cannot be used for any type of personnel services.
The resolution was approved by an unanimous vote from the Quorum Court.
The Quorum Court also unanimously approved an appropriation ordinance at the May meeting that appropriated $2,099.16 into the Collector’s Automation Fund.
County Clerk’s Voter Registration Office is required to mail out voter registration cards and the postal machine in the collector’s office would be used for it.
The Voter Registration Office has paid to the Collector’s Automation Fund $2,099.16 and the ordinance appropriates that money.
The Quorum Court also heard from a citizen of Van Buren County asking for help related to an issue about a road near his house, but the justices told him that they would be unable to help him with the issue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.