The Van Buren County Quorum Court met for its June meeting where justices approved a number of resolutions for the county.
One resolution approved at the June meeting was a resolution authorizing County Judge Dale James to apply for a grant in order to improve Alread Park.
Since Alread is not a city and instead an unincorporated community in Van Buren County, the grant needs to come through the county and is a requirement for the grant.
The resolution was approved unanimously.
Justices also unanimously approved a transfer of $4,000 in order for the Van Buren County Library to lease a copier within its own funds.
The Quorum Court also approved a resolution confirming the reappointment of three members of the Van Buren County Equalization Board.
