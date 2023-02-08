The Van Buren County Quorum Court confirmed appointments of committee members during its regular January meeting.
Nikki Brown was appointed to be the chair of the Budget Finance Committee with the other members of the committee being Sarah Brown, Mary Phillips, Virgil Lemings and John Bradford.
The Ambulance Oversight Committee, which only has three members, includes Sarah Brown, Mike Bradford and Becky Page.
Mary Phillips will be the chair of the Personnel Policy Committee. She will be joined by Nikki Brown, Ester Bass, David Holcomb and Virgil Lemings as the other members of the committee.
The final committee, the Public Safety Committee, will have John Bradford as the chair with the other members of the committee being Mike Bradford, Becky Page, David Holcomb and Ester Bass.
The Quorum Court also approved an ordinance that changed the pay some salaried employees in the Detention Center and the Sheriffs Office to an hourly pay.
In the Sheriff’s Office, the Chief Deputy, the CID First Lieutenant, the Lieutenant Control and the Administrative Assistant were all changed to hourly pay while the Jail Administrator in the Detention Center was changed from salary to hourly pay as well.
This ordinance also changed the title of the Animal Control Officer to Deputy Civil Service.
Other agenda items approved at the meeting include:
An ordinance transferring and appropriating $3,826.81 into the County Judge’s Budget from the County Road Budget.
An ordinance appropriating $12,600 into the Detention Center budget for utilities and gas.
An appropriation ordinance to appropriate $98,000 into County General Fund to reimburse the VBC Sheriff Communication Fund.
An ordinance cashing in refund checks from the state of Arkansas for the 2022 primary election into the voter registration budget and the election commission budget.
An ordinance to correct the hour and salary amounts of certain Detention Center employee was also approved while an ordinance to correct hourly and salary amounts of 911 employees was tabled.
