Van Buren County Quorum Court met in its regular session Feb. 17. The justices, as they had at the January meeting, approved a number of resolutions, providing funding for various county needs and projects funded through the American Rescue Plan.
American Rescue Plan funding were for projects which had been reviewed by the county’s budget committee and, if approved there, moved on to the full court for vote. The ARP funds to the county are expected to be $1.8 million by May. By the terms of ARP funds, the money must be allocated and spent by 2026. ARP funds not spent are returned to government, no “rainy day fund” is allowed, Judge Dale James explained to the court in January.
Echoing a sentiment from the January meeting, James and Budget Committee head Justice Brian Tatum said the goal of allocating fund apportionment was to shape what the county would look like in 10 years.
Eleven resolutions were passed at the Thursday meeting, having been reviewed previously by the budget committee. In keeping with ARP guidelines, federal procurement procedures will be used for purchases.
ARP resolutions were:
A backup 911 facility, in the Courthouse Annex, at $425,000. This will included equipment and training.
A sound system for Division Court, at $2,500.
Radios which operate on the AWIN frequency for sheriff’s department, drug task force, rescue/OEM and 911 for $190,000. The Arkansas Wireless Information Network, AWIN, is an Arkansas state-wide network.
Detention Center management software at $35,500, and a second resolution for a camera system for the center, at $7,300.
Remodel of the Deputy Prosecutor’s office, at $150,000.
A storage facility for the sheriff’s office at $10,000.
Three Detention Center pods at $330,000. The three pods, stand-alone jail cells, will be used to house quarantined inmates initially, later to be integrated into the jail system. The original request to the budget committee had been for four pods.
Improvements to the District Court building, at $45,000.
Improvements to the Health Department building, at $35,000.
A mobile command center for the Rescue Squad, at $25,000 for vehicle and equipment. Tatum, in discussion with justices, said the vehicle had been bid to the county at $16,500, but he had been able to negotiate it to $14,000.
A resolution was also passed, outside ARP funds, to finance the purchase of a Mack truck the county had been leasing. Money for this purchase had already been budgeted, James told the court.
The court also approved several ordinances, including one which funded $1,000 for each justice’s training – $9,000 in total. Ordinance sponsor Justice Mary Philips said this money would be enough for each court member to attend the annual conference.
An additional Emergency Connectivity Fund Program (EFC) ordinance will provided Chromebooks for the library.
An ordinance was passed which allocated money to the sheriff’s office which had been gained through a fund raiser at Pizza Hut. The money, just over $26, will be allocated to the K-9 fund.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.