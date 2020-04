Van Buren, AR (72956)

Today

Isolated thunderstorms during the morning becoming more widespread and strong this afternoon. Storms may produce large hail and strong winds. High 67F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. A few storms may be severe. Low 58F. ESE winds shifting to W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%.