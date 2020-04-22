Budget concerns, as well as the recognition of a departed JP, marked the proceedings of the Van Buren County Quorum Court at its April 16 meeting.
The meeting opened after the pledge and prayer with honoring Linn, who had his place at the court table marked with a black cloth and a framed picture. Linn, Justice of the Peace for District 5, passed away April 12.
Van Buren County Judge Dales James read an honorarium to Linn, which was signed as a proclamation. Following, all justices sponsored a resolution, also honoring Linn. The discussion phase of the resolution’s ultimate passage included shared stories of Linn, both as a member of the Quorum Court and as a member of the community.
Later in the meeting a resolution was passed formalizing the opening on the court for that position. A replacement, James told the court, would be appointed by the governor. Those interested in taking the District 5 seat must be a registered voter in that district. Following, names for appointment would be submitted by the county political parties, and then forwarded to the governor.
The budget conversation was kicked off by James early in the proceedings, as he presented to the court the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on revenues. James stressed that what was important, and had to take place immediately, was budget cuts across the board, due to anticipated shortfalls, estimated to be 50 to as much as 80 percent of what had been projected revenue for the county.
“Time is of the essence,” James said.
Currently, immediately, no budget shortfall is apparent, since revenue for March, James said, reflected the immediate panic buying once the state of emergency was declared. After this, however, the significant downturn was expected. The amount of downturn remains unclear for the time being, he said.
This downturn was also projected by the Arkansas Association of Counties, James said.
Each department head was then asked to stand and state what their department was doing to cut costs. While some discussion took place about office general expense, each department head listed personnel cuts.
Cuts presented were:
County Clerks office: One full-time employee.
Sheriff’s office, including jail: One full time and seven part-time employees.
County Judge: One full time
County Maintenance: One full-time and one part time.
Assessor’s office: One full-time
Collector’s office: One full-time
Roads department: One full-time, 16 part-time
911: One part time
District Court: one part-time
Circuit Clerk: One part-time
For a total of 34 job cuts in the county.
Justices Tatum and Holt both thanked county officials for “stepping up to the plate,” in Tatum’s words, and moving quickly.
James did allow that a fourth round of stimulus funding may be available for counties to help ease the impact of revenue short falls. The county also has a reserve fund to help in times such as these, James said.
In other Quorum Court matters:
As a formality, the court approved accepting $5,000 donated by Flywheel Energy to provide needed equipment for first responders. Justice Brian Tatum said that money, plus and additional $7,200 donated by United Methodist’s Women, provided needed protective gear, such as masks and gloves, which was being distributed to area fire departments.
Additional resolutions were passed allowing the judge to apply for emergency funds to support the hospital.
