CLINTON — Van Buren County Quorum Court met in its regular session Thursday night. Justices reviewed generally routine funding issues, as well as heard department and activity reports.
Reports
Deborah Meyer of the library advised that the Damascus librarian would be retiring soon and a replacement must be hired for that part-time position.
Sheriff Lucas Emberton, in his report, told the court that jail standards had recently lifted the COVID-pandemic-inspired quarantine requirements. As such the county detention center would no longer be required to hold inmates in quarantine isolation provided they have been tested for COVID-19.
Soon, in-person visitation would return, and with it Emberton said he was hoping to coordinate with area chaplains to begin their visitation program.
Justice Mary Philips reported to the court what she had learned on her recent attendance at the Arkansas Association of Quorum Courts. This included a lower expected assessment revenue for 2022 as well as the state making a significant prison expansion to its North Central Unit Prison in Calico Rock.
Litigation settlement regarding opioids is expected to bring $200 million into the state over the next eight years, Philips said, with some of the money expected to be received at the county level. These funds are highly restricted and must be used for opioid abuse treatment.
Ordinance
Justices passed ordinances and a resolution, including two items reflecting American Rescue Plan funding for county projects.
The court passed $39,410 for the Senior Center from a grant fund, completing the amount needed to purchase a food truck and support equipment. Judge Dales James explained to justices, after a question from Justice Dell Holt, that the money reflected the previously-approved grant-funded $100,000 for the center, passed in 2021. The problem was during the COVID-19 pandemic and supply chain issues, the cost of the equipment rose, leading to the additional funding requirement.
The advantage is the single truck working from the main kitchen will be able to provide meals for seniors throughout the county, as opposed to having to fund and equip multiple kitchens throughout the county, justices heard.
The court passed a resolution for a county hazard mitigation plan. The plan, developed by the Federal Emergency Management Agency and Arkansas Office of Emergency Management, provides a go-to set of instructions for addressing disasters as may occur in the county. Prior to its full adoption, the plan will need to be approved by cities and school districts in the county, James said.
An ordinance was passed allowing James to contract for a call center station “and related equipment.” The update to 911 service represents a $94,000 contract, from ARP funds, the court having passed a resolution earlier in the year approving the upgrade.
The second ARP funds offering was for $50,000 for Solid Waste Facility compliance. Funded includes a pump system, as well as wall and lighting repairs. Justice Niki Brown told the court she had recently visited Solid Waste and saw the need for the project, with trucks forced to park in standing water – in turn deteriorating tires and brakes – and an unlit back area “like going into a cave.”
The funding was approved by the court. The court also approved two trailers for solid waste appropriation, funded by $6,900 in tipping fees.
Appropriations approved were:
$4,358 for postage into the collector’s automation fund from the Voter Registration budget to pay for postage for voter registration.
$25 into the sheriff’s office, reflecting payment received from a county recycler to allow them to purchase catalytic converters. The amount reflects a state law requiring payment to the sheriff’s office for commercial catalytic converter buyers.
$17,900 into county roads, the amount received in the insurance settlement after a truck was totaled during the recent ice storm.
A $118.44 mileage reimbursement into the election commission budget.
