CLINTON — The Van Buren County Quorum Court heard a report from Ozark Health at its regular meeting Jan. 21. Justices also heard and passed an emergency ordinance on COVID-19 leave support for county employees, as well as start-of-year housekeeping items and a bonus for county road department employees.
Hospital
The hospital report was from Ozark Health CEO David Deaton, who gave an end-of-year report through November. December results were still being calculated, he told the court. A second report was given for the fiscal year ending in June.
The hospital, for the fiscal year, had $28,383,288 against expenses of $28,936,770, showing an operating loss of $553,482. That amount, however, Deaton told the group, reflected depreciation and amortization. Without that factor, which Deaton said is a typical accounting action, a $992,410 gain in revenue is recorded.
“That is roughly indicative of our cash flow,” Deaton said.
The hospital currently has 288 employee if all employees, a slightly higher number, were calculated based upon a 40 hour week. This is 10 below what it was the previous year, and has a $16,398,628 expense in wages and benefits, up roughly 1 percent from the previous year, Deaton said.
Last year also included the flood which impacted the nursing home’s ability to take clients, along with a $2.2 million insurance claim. Despite this nursing home was up 5 percent over the previous year.
Emergency room visits are down about 3 percent. The decline came with the pandemic. Average discharge time from door to discharge was 107 minutes in the previous year, “the lowest ever,” Deaton said. About 12 percent of emergency patients are transferred.
Currently revenues are up about 3 percent, with expenses going up 8 percent, reflecting pressures of the current pandemic in the cost of supplies and overtime.
In responding to COVID-19, the hospital has had one death against 25 patients. Some patients were transferred, as the hospital has no ventilators available. Deaton did point out that as the knowledge of the disease has progressed, ventilators are not prescribed as quickly as they had been earlier in the pandemic.
The hospital has had 37 total employees infected with COVID-19, and never more than four patients at a time. Infected patients are kept in negative pressure rooms, which isolate airflow, when housed at the hospital. The hospital has given 2,520 COVID-19 tests since the start of the pandemic, with 343 in January.
Deaton told the court that copies of his report would be available to justices after the meeting.
COVID-19 leave
Justices, after some debate, passed an ordinance which allowed county employees leave for COVID-19 related incidents. The ordinance included an emergency clause to put it into effect right away. As presented by Justice Dell Holt, the urgency was due to employees who had already been off due to COVID-19 being compensated, coupled with there being no ordinance in place.
Sheriff Lucas Emberton expressed concern, asking, “Where does the money come from?”
The problem, he explained, was not paying employees for time already budgeted because they were not able to work, but to pay for the employee who has to take that employee’s place.
“I can’t have a dispatch chair empty for a day,” Emberton said.
Justices, in discussion, agree to pass the ordinance, but to only have it in place for one month while the issues Emberton raised were reviewed by the budget committee. The ordinance was amended to expire Feb. 18, the next scheduled Quorum Court meeting.
Appointments
Justice Mary Philips was again voted as the court’s representative to the Arkansas Association of Counties Quorum Court Association delegate.
Philips had held this role in the past, including the previous session, and was nominated by Holt.
Justices also confined committee appointments for the coming year.
Bonus
Citing a three-year accident-free record as of Jan. 17, Justices approved a one-time bonus payment to road department employees. The bonus was justified as the lack of accident claims saved the county about $14,000 Judge Dale James said.
Bonuses will be paid at $500 for full-time employees and $250 for part-time employees.
In other court matters:
James, in the county road report, concluded that he “did not want to get as over zealous as I did in 2020,” indicating a decrease in expected projects. Major projects remain underway, as does repairs due to winter weather.
The Interim Director of the Van Buren County Library, Augie Bernstein, introduced herself to the court.
Emberton said his department had recently hired two new deputies, one of whom, a former jailer, was currently at the training academy.
Masks were required to attend the meeting, due to the specifics of the approval for the meeting given by the state board of health, James told the gathering.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.