CLINTON — Plans were made for forthcoming federal money as well as approval for equipment which will allow the sheriff’s department to search electronic devices at the Van Buren County Quorum Court’s regular meeting May 20.
Van Buren County Sheriff Lucas Emberton also spoke to jail crowding issues.
The revenue plan was for the first half, $1.6 million, of money the county is expected to receive from the American Rescue Plan Fund, established at the federal level in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Van Buren County Judge Dale James explained the money will be restricted in where and how it may be used.
The fund is providing money to counties and cities throughout the country, the amount based upon a formula. Currently the specifics as to how the money may be used and when is still being determined, the legislation supporting it still being in the comment phase.
Currently the National Association of Counties states the money will have three possible uses in order to meet the standards of the legislation: Provide government services impacted by the reduction in revenue, to provide for funding for investment in infrastructure such as broadband, water or sewer, or finally to provide premium pay to workers who perform essential work.
Premium pay is currently listed as up to an additional $13 per hour, capped at $25,000 per worker.
The money, per the proposed guidelines, is not permitted to offset lost tax revenues or placed in a pension fund. Failure to follow guidelines would require an entity, in this case a county, to repay the money.
The court passed an ordinance for the money to be deposited in a special fund, one of the immediate requirements of the fund. An additional $1.6 million is expected in 2022, James said.
The court also approved $19,98187 for the sheriff’s department to purchase equipment from Cellibrite to be used for downloading information from cell phones and tablets.
James, who was hosting a round table on child sexual abuse in the county the next day, supported funding the equipment. Emberton explained that the equipment would allow faster turn-around when the department needed cell phone data, typically useful when child sex crimes are being investigated.
Currently due to a backlog at the state crime lab his department was waiting months for information to be downloaded and turned over for investigation, Emberton said.
The ordinance passed without exception.
“Thank you guys [the court] for taking a bold step,” James said.
The Cellibrite system is one of four in the state, and will be available for use by other county law enforcement agencies with search warrants.
Emberton, earlier in the meeting, answered a series of questions from Justice Sara Brown about the Van Buren County Detention Center’s ability to take in inmates. A Van Buren County Democrat story released earlier that week cited problems with inmates being taken in due to COVID-19 quarantine requirements under CDC guidelines. Newly arrived inmates were being kept in quarantine isolation for 14 days prior to being moved to general population. Since space for quarantine was restricted, the facility was not able to take in inmates once all the 14 quarantine spaces were full.
Since the quarantine space could also be used for holding an inmate in isolation for watch, such as suicide watch, the space could fill up “quick,” Emberton said.
The jail had begun a new program of using rapid-testing of incoming inmates, moving the isolation time from 14 to five days and is expected to free up resources to allow more inmate admissions, Emberton said.
In other Quorum Court matters:
An updated to the county personnel handbook was passed, establishing holidays in the county.
Sheriff’s deputies will be receiving new holsters, after justices approved $2,550 in appropriation for money received by grant funding.
The court appointed Richard Collins to the Hospital Board of Governors, unanimously. (Collins is no relation to board member Donnie Collins.)
