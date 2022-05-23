CLINTON — Van Buren County Quorum Court met in its regular session Thursday night. Justices heard, along with routine court business, concerns about funding needs for the county historical museum, and an update on the library.
Justices also approved funding for a courthouse air conditioner and a new name for county Office of Emergency Management Coordinator.
Representatives of the Van Buren County Historical Museum spoke with the court about funding needs for the facility. Justices were told the museum is running “in the red,” and “when funds run out, we will no longer be able to run the museum.”
At one time the Clinton-located museum had received partial funding from the county, but that was canceled due to cost-cutting measures put in place roughly four years ago, when the county was facing revenue shortfalls. Since then the museum had not reappeared before the court to make a funding request, prior to the Thursday meeting.
The court was told $3,000 to $4,000 was needed.
After the presentation was made, Judge Dale James asked Justice Dell Holt to consider “putting a package together” to provide the needed money for the museum. Holt, in whose district the museum is located, agreed.
Deborah Meyer with the library told the court about recent developments for that facility, including the Damascus branch now opening for four days a week and plans for summer programs, including reading programs.
One late-addition ordinance to the agenda was authorizing a private club permit request for Rabbit Ridge Farms. The ordinance, which was passed with a single “no” vote from Justice Ester Bass, would allow the facility to apply to the state Alcoholic Beverage Control Division for the proper permits to allow alcohol sales by way of a private club permit.
A second late-addition was an ordinance for a new HVAC (heating, ventilating and air conditioning) system for the county courthouse, the existing unit having broken. James told the court that the courthouse had jury trials underway despite the lack of an air unit.
Justice Brian Tatum, who heads the court’s budget committee, said American Recovery Plan funds were not usable for this due to those funds requiring an architect to meeting requirements. Funding for the air unit would come from the county’s reserve fund, justices were told.
Justices passed the $233,501 expenditure unanimously. Circuit Clerk Debbie Gray, whose office is on the courthouse’s ground floor, was heard thanking justices after the meeting adjourned. The ordinance had an emergency clause, which allowed it to be acted upon immediately.
Other ordinances, all of which passed unanimously, were:
Funding $83.20 or mileage for the Election Commission to attend training.
Assigning $2,780 into the sheriff’s office K-9 fund, reflecting the amount raised via a fund raising.
Approved a Circuit Clerk’s office position to move to full-time from part-time.
Reapproved funding for Circuit Court security, including metal detectors. The funding, at $13,920, had been approved for 2021, but implementation had been delayed. The court had to renew the funding for 2022.
Updated the county OEM (Office of Emergency Management) position to full-time. To a question from Holt, James said Warren Johnson was the new county OEM.
The court approved $1,000 for books for justices, in this case books which list Arkansas County Compliance rules.
Resolutions passed were:
Re-approval of Don Hensley, Kenny Whillock and Stephan “Matt” Gilmore to the county equalization board.
American Rescue Plan funds providing $4,000 for a Water Transport Trailer project, providing three “Water Hippo” trailers from Federal Surplus. Also provide was $10,000 for the courthouse construction project.
The county is willing to participate in the jail inmate litter pick-up program.
Judge James is authorized to make an agreement with Crow Group, Inc. as engineers for Half Moon Road improvement.
