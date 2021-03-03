CLINTON — Generally routine business, with some questions about hospital administration at the most recent Van Buren County Quorum Court meeting.
The meeting was held Feb. 25, a week later than its normal schedule, having being moved back due to the series of winter storms the previous week.
Water leak
County Judge Dale James did explain to the court that some damage occurred to the County Annex building due to the storm and record-setting low temperatures after a water line broke in a back section of the building. The line, James said, broke despite efforts to “leave faucets dripping” during the storm freeze.
The problem, he said, was when a back section of the building, which is the old hospital, was taken down, the water lines feeding to it were capped instead of being cut back. These lines were the ones which froze and in turn leaked into the building. The damage is in the $15 million range, James said, and all covered by insurance save for the plumbing costs, which the county had already paid.
As part of the repairs the capped lines have been cut back in order to prevent future problems, James said.
Hospital
A member of the community addressed the council with questions about Ozark Health hospital operations in a recent legislative audit. The speaker, who began by thanking James for the road department’s work in clearing Banner Mountain during the recent winter storms, expressed concern that questions of hospital profits and its bidding system, found on a recent legislative audit, were not in keeping with the interests of the county.
The response by the court was abbreviated due to, James said, the matter of legislative audit findings being turned over to the prosecutor’s office for investigation. Prosecutor for 20th Judicial District Carol Crews also spoke to the matter, in that she could not speak to the matter due to the ongoing investigation.
“It’s still under investigation,” Crews said.
An earlier call to the prosecutor’s office confirmed the matter was under investigation prior to determining what actions, if any to take.
“[It is] still under internal investigation in our office,” Chief Deputy Prosecutor John Hout said.
Legislative audits are routine in county and city government operations and it is not unusual for auditors to find something they feel needs to be addressed. These investigations are “very rarely criminal” Crews said, speaking to the court, adding that any problems found are often unintentional violations of requirements. Crews made it clear she would not comment on an underway investigation.
James did begin to speak to “Sunshine” requirements the county works to meet due to an earlier legislative audit finding, but quickly stopped, expressing concern about possible interference any statement would have on the current investigation.
Ordinances
Two ordinances were passed by the council.
The first codified its COVID-19 Emergency Leave policy. The ordinance was passed with an emergency clause so county employees, if needed, would have a COVID-19 leave policy in place immediately.
The ordinance had been discussed at length at the previous court meeting, and passed here with minimal debate with 100 percent acceptance by Justices.
The second was adding $1,415.84 to the sheriff’s office budget. The $415 was the result of unused training money being returned. The $1,000 of the amount was a Blue and You grant to allow “Stop the Bleed” training for 12 deputies. Justice Bryan Tatum said the training would be for trauma response. This, also, passed with 100 percent acceptance.
Four resolutions were passed, allowing the county judge to apply for projects at three organizations, and the fourth for the judge to enter into an agreement with White River Planning and Development.
