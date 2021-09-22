CLINTON — Very little fuss or fanfare marked the Van Buren County Quorum Court meeting for September. Justices review an ordinance for funds transfer, reflecting fuel tax funds. County Judge also presented the county road report.
The ordinance was the approval of moving $90,000 from the County Road Fuel Tax Fund to two principal payments, $35,000 to Notes and $55,000 to Lease Purchase. The ordinance passed without exception.
James, in the county road report, said a grant has been applied for to asphalt Half Moon Road.
“This is a federal grant and applications/approvals are extremely slow,” the report stated, with up to $300,000 available if the grant is approved.
A grant from Arkansas Unpaved Roads for $75,000 will allow improvements on Silver Rock Road, including a build up of the road and a bridging of the creek in order to prevent washouts. The improvements on that road will run from the gas pad to the creek.
Rex Road in Alread is currently receiving improvements. Next year projects including widening and straightening a curve on Happy Hollow Road, and work on (First) Oakland Road. (The county has two Oakland roads.)
Repair parts for equipment have been “extremely difficult to acquire due to supply chain disruptions,” James stated.
The Court also approved removing a former employee from the county checking account signor list.
The meeting was concluded within 15 minutes.
