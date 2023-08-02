The Van Buren County Quorum Court met for its July meeting where justices passed a noise ordinance related to data centers throughout the county.
The ordinance is written in a “crypto-mining specific” language, County Judge Dale James said, referring to data center that mine for cryptocurrency such as bitcoin.
Judge James said at the July meeting that the ordinance is necessary for protecting the public health due to the equipment associated with the data center generating noise and “low frequencies hums.”
At the meeting, Judge James played a recording from a family’s front porch that lives near a data center, and the noise from the data center sounded like a loud train running by.
“They listen to it when they’re sleeping, they listen to it when they wake up,” Judge James said.
According to the ordinance passed, all data centers constructed in the county must be designed to minimize the impact of noise disturbances and property owners and operators of the data centers must notify all residents within a half mile radius of the center.
The ordinance also requires that a sound study be performed by a a third party acoustic engineer to document the sound levels from the property lines.
Sound levels cannot exceed 60 decibels during the hours of 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. or 55 decibels during the hours of 10 p.m. to 8 a.m. measured at the property line.
“We are right where we should show concern for this in our county,” James said. “It is realistic that we could end up with a data center here.”
The ordinance was passed unanimously.
The justices also approved:
An ordinance to transfer funds from line 9999 to line 1002.
An ordinance to transfer and appropriate $1,489.16 into county judge’s budget.
An appropriation ordinance 0-2022-58 to increase the projected revenue and appropriate $9,790 into district court automation fund.
Appropriate $703.05 into the Van Buren County safety maintenance budget due to a bill being paid incorrectly.
