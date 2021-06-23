CLINTON — A fairly routine, if not short, meeting of the Van Buren County Quorum Court at its June 17 monthly meeting, centered on ordinance passage.
Ordinances, all of which passed:
Adding $13,952 to the library budget. The money was received from the state library as part of the American Rescue Plan “to help with social distancing.” The money will be received in two disbursements, one in July and a second in August.
Adding $1,000 to the sheriff’s office budget, the result of a “mini-grant” from the Blue and You Foundation. The money will be used to train 12 deputies in the “Stop the Bleed” program in order to provide critical care in emergencies.
Adding $1,157.84 to the Detention Center, a reimbursement from the sheriff’s commissary account. This was essentially a bookkeeping operation, as the money was received from inmates for hygiene products and deposited in the commissary account but purchased from the center’s account.
In the county roads report, Van Buren County Judge Dale James said a grant had been approved for Silver Rock Road repairs.
