CLINTON – Roads and election commission pay were the two major items at the Van Buren County Quorum Court’s regular meeting Aug. 20.
The court also heard from county departments regarding forthcoming issues.
Appropriation ordinance
A debate came up during the sole ordinance of the meeting, to place $24,396.22 into the county general fund after that money had been received from the state.
The money, from the State Board of Elections, was compensation for the 2020 primary election.
Justice Ester Bass asked about the nature of the money and what is was for, prompting a back-and-forth from the justices and a former election commissioner, Bobbey Bennet, who was present in the gallery.
Bennett asserted that she was owed money for the meetings she attended as a commissioner.
The Election Commission members at the first of the year resigned shortly after a Feb. 25 special meeting of the Quorum Court. The meeting was due to the Election Commission having spent its budget for the year, which began Jan. 1. In the course of that court meeting, justices heard that the commission had held 25 meetings in 2020, which paid $125 to two commission members and $150 to the Election Commission head for each meeting.
At the time, justices heard that the state anticipated 10 meetings as being appropriate for an election commission in preparation for primaries. (See related stories: “Raised voices, budget shortfalls, mark Van Buren County Quorum Court meeting,” Feb. 26, Log Cabin Democrat and “Quorum Court calls special meeting for Election Commission budget,” March 3, Van Buren County Democrat.)
The Election Commission now has new members, two appointed by the county Republican party and one appointed by the county Democratic party, in keeping with standing protocols.
At the Feb. 25 meeting, County Clerk Pam Bradford said the state would compensate expenses for meetings, but not at 100 percent pending state board determinations.
The amount paid by the state, and listed in the Thursday night ordinance, or $24, 396.22 was less than the $35,640.47 her office submitted, Bradford told the justices.
(In the Feb. 25 special meeting, the commission’s budget was announced as $20,000. Justices were forced to raise that amount due to the additional expenses.)
As Justice Bass and Bennett brought up pay for then-commotion members, Justice Dell Holt, bringing up the 25 meetings in the first two months of the year, said the Election Commission at the time “cheated the county.”
Justice Sara Brown asked Van Buren County Judge Dale James if the ordinance was regarding paying the former commission members, or if it was a matter of adding the received money to the county general fund. She was told it was for the general fund addition.
The ordinance passed.
Roads
James presented the road and equipment report citing bridge repair work as a priority for the road department. This led to the announcement of two large projects being prepared for Archey Road and Peyton Mountain Road. The projects are $75,000 each, funding via Arkansas Unpaved Roads grant.
James announced the state has been discussing withdrawing funding to counties which are not completing bridge reports, which is not an issue in Van Buren County.
Also announced was the repair of roads which had received chip-and-seal by gas companies when they were active in the county.
The report presented indicated a “lot of potholes” on chip and seal roads. Other unpaved county roads would not be receiving new chip-and-seal, James said.
The county had recently made a blast at the quarry resulting in 20,000 tons of rock, part of the 80,000 tons for the year, James said. He thanked the court for approving the equipment which allowed this level of activity, which was saving the county money, he said.
In other Quorum Court matters:
The court heard from Sheriff Lucas Emberton that the sheriff’s office lobby would open that Monday. The department was working with the Association of Arkansas Counties to aquire a testing machine which would allow faster testing of air borne communicable diseases, including COVID-19, which would allow inmates to be removed from isolation much faster.
Library Board head David Emmerling introduced himself to the court, and made preparations for a resolution in September for a new board member.
The council passed a resolution for a lease purchase agreement on three trucks used by county roads to continue the lease under a new contract until the county owned them. The trucks had been aquired by previous Van Buren County Judge Roger Hopper and were a good deal, James told the court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.