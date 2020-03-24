CLINTON - The Van Buren County Quorum Court met March 19 in its regular session. Items included a review of the recent sales tax ballot and funding for senior center food service.
The meeting was sparsely attended, reflecting the public response to the COVID-19 pandemic. This was also reflected in the relatively quick nature of the meeting, over in under 90 minutes as matters such as routine officials reports did not take place.
Van Buren County Judge Dale James explained to the justices that by law, the Quorum Court is required to meet in any circumstance “unless martial law has been declared.”
Justices had the opportunity to ask questions of Mark Wilburn, the attorney who had written the sales tax ballot measure. Questions centered on the confusion about the measure, including what was understood until after the vote had taken place that it was an “all or nothing” ballot.
The ballot broke down the sales tax dissemination into five parts, including support for the library, 911 and first responders, volunteer fire departments, and the hospital, Ozark Health.
Justice Mary Philips expressed surprise at the outcome of the vote, which funded volunteer fire departments while not supporting a sales tax extension for the remaining entities. She was joined by James, who said he was surprised to hear from Wilburn, the day after the election, that the vote did support Volunteer Fire Department funding.
“I’m totally blown away by this because it’s not what I heard and understood,” Philips said.
Wilburn told the court that it was a matter of state law which required the ballot to be written as it was, and it was by the terms of state law that the single-entity, that is the Fire Department, was supported by the vote while the others were not supported.
Wilburn, in the exchange with justices, said work was underway to bring a sales tax vote back to voters, possibly on the November ballot.
Justice Nickie Brown referred to the ballot, and the surprise if it being able to provide for a single entity, “a learning experience.”
“An expensive learning experience,” Philips added.
Brown spoke to the need for the court of have several meeting to discuss what was to be done due to the lack of needed funding. Justice Dell Holt stated the library funding was something which could come up on the November ballot.
Meals for seniors was another topic before the justices, as the Senior Center requested $13,000 in funding from the county in order to continue providing meals from its Clinton-based kitchen.
Meals were being provided by Meals-on-Wheels as the public space at the senior center was closed due to pandemic concerns, and budget cuts had previously led to closing of other senior center kitchens in the county, James told the court.
Justice Brian Tatum, who also heading the budget committee in preparing the county’s 2020 budget, pointed out that while the money was a requirement and serving a good cause, the expense was significant. Further significance comes from the expected impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Justice Ester Bass countered that taking care of the people who “built the county” was something which had to be done.
Justices also heard that due to isolation recommendations, the Meals-on-Wheels program was especially important for seniors to get meals.
James explained that in its current operations, and due to increased expense due to the minimum wage being raised, the center was being forced to choose between paying bills or meeting payroll every month, something the $13,000 in funding would relive.
Without the $13,000, the senior center was facing closure, justices were told.
Justices voted in support of the funding, with Justices Tatum and Bradford voting against.
In other Quorum Court matters:
Justice Mary Philips read an ordinance, which was approved by all Justices, supporting Van Buren County as a place which supported gun rights and the Second Amendment to the Constitution. James told the group that this ordinance came about after the state of Virginia’s recent gun-control action, which some felt was beyond the limits of the constitution.
Other Arkansas counties had recently passed, or are in the process of passing, similar ordinances supporting second amendment rights, including Scott, Independence and Cleburne counties.
The Court passed, on the second and third reading, an ordinance which changes the terms of Election Commission reimbursement and number of meetings. The ordinance moves reimbursement per meeting down from $150 for the head of the three member commission and $125 for the two remaining members to a flat $100 for all.
It also limits meetings to 10 for each election, with additional meetings lowering the reimbursement rate to $25 per member.
This ordinance was first proposed at the emergency Quorum Court meeting held last month, where justices heard that the commission had exhausted its 2020 budget. Since then the three commission members had resigned.
New members had not yet been appointed, James told the court.
The court also approved a part-time custodian for the courthouse, a previously funded position as justices heard about the at-times dire needs for cleaning undertaken by Circuit Clerk Debbie Gray’s office.
Justices were careful, before adjournment, to articulate the importance of care during the COVID-19 pandemic.
