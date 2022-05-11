Political ads are aplenty this time of year. The preferential primary elections are underway as early voting began on Monday, May 9. Statewide office elections feature several crowded primaries on both sides of the ticket. In 2021, the Arkansas House, Senate, and congressional voting districts were redrawn following the census. The new district lines require that every elected official in the state is running for an open seat.
Constitutional offices drew the attention of nearly two dozen hopefuls. As the election season approached several candidates opted to abandon the Governor’s race for lower offices. The voting trends in the state during the last three elections indicate that Republican primary victors are all but certain to survive general election opponents.
Locally the race for Sheriff is the most contested of all primary elections. The position drew the attention of six different candidates. Incumbent Lucas Emberton (R), who has held the position for the last four years, also faces a crowded primary. Emberton will face republican primary opponents Eric Koonce, Kenny Lee, and Mark West. Whichever candidate emerges from the primary will face Independent candidate Michael Shamoon and Democratic candidate John Willoughby in the general election this fall.
When local elections for countywide municipal offices come around, there are always rumblings in my circle about the partisanship of these offices. It is argued that local politics should not be decided by partisanship. Subjecting local elections to partisanship only serves the interests of national political parties and is not indicative of quality candidates. This is how parties tend to build their bench of candidates, for lack of a better metaphor. I would argue that party affiliation in local politics only serves to feed the partisan divide that has fractured a sense of community. Local officials should be committed to their neighbors and not a political affiliation.
I digress.
A paragraph in a weekly circular is not likely to change the embedded political system. The point of writing about is more than just using space to vent frustrations. It is a reminder that as you are making decisions for local, state, and national office educate yourself about each candidate regardless of the office and the letter that resides to the right of their last name. When it comes to the office you are voting for, what is it that you are looking for in a Governor, Lt’ Governor, or local Sheriff for that matter.
The job of the county’s top cop is a critical position in county government. I confess I did not research the numbers but the county sheriff’s budget is one of the highest budgets in county government. The county needs someone who is fiscally responsible but is given a budget that is sufficient to preserve law and order, pay local officers a fair and living wage, and maintain operations at the county detention center. Local elections should be decided by local issues and all too often they are driven by national party affiliation.
As a qualifier, I have chosen to take my responsibility as a columnist to not endorse any particular candidate. My role is not to endorse but to provide the reader with a few thoughts to think about and consider as they go about their life. I write under the assumption that the readers out there share some of my values, but at the least, if they don’t will consider a differing point of view.
As a way reminder, there are many places around the world where the freedom of the press, freedom of speech, and the right to vote are not fully realized. Those freedoms should never be taken for granted and fully exercised when the opportunity presents itself. I encourage you to educate yourself and get out and vote.
