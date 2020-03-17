The National Weather Service, Little Rock, is cautioning about what’s it is calling an “unsettled weather pattern” in the state through Sunday.
Per the service’s announcement, a cold front crossing the state on Thursday will bring with it widespread thunderstorms.
“Some severe weather is possible with the front, with damaging winds and large hail the main concerns,” the statement reads.
“Large hail” is classified as “at least quarter size,” per the service.
Most of the state is under what is being classified as a “slight” risk, meaning “Scattered severe storms possible.” These would be short-lived storms, not widespread, but with the potential to be “intense,” per the service.
Following Thursday’s frontal passage, rain will continue, with up to three inches of rain forecast through Sunday.
“This much rain may result in localized flash flooding and will keep rivers elevated,” the release states.
