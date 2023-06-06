Another trip around the sun. Why is it that these grandchildren age but I don’t? Now if you believe that well ... How is it that my oldest granddaughter is the mother of two children, plus two bonus children already? Where did the time go?
All my life I wanted to be a grandma. In school when I was asked to write about what I wanted to be when I grew up I said a grandma. At some point, I wanted to be an airline stewardess, travel the world, and speak three different languages. If Barbie can be anything she wants to be why can’t I? Then there was the whole, I want to grow up to be a nun thing but I soon realized that wasn’t going to work if all I ever really wanted was to be a grandma. Thank you, Kenzie for making that dream come true and to every grandchild and great-grandchild after you.
I jokingly say that there are only two rules to being a grandparent. No. 1: Spoil your grandchildren, and No. 2: send them home. I’m really good with number one, but I never want to send them home. I am so happy that summer break is here because it’s the only time of year that I can truly exercise my want to keep the grandchildren but after a week or so they can wear me out so then I can send them home. “Grandchildren, my favorite hello, and my hardest goodbye.” Unknown.
As my grandchildren are getting older I’ve taken to not buying so many gifts. Instead, I like to spend time with them. Life gets so busy at times. We go our separate ways, raise families, work, and spend time with friends. Before you know it time has passed, and you realize that it’s been a while since you saw each other. So taking time to spend with each other to celebrate a birthday or just any day for that matter is so important. Today we made a celebration date that will work for both of us. We will spend time together, make some great memories, and those memories will sustain me until we can hang out together again.
Your kindness challenge this week is to think about someone that you haven’t spent time with for a while. Then give them a call or text message and set a date. Go out, do something that you both enjoy and make those memories. It doesn’t have to be a birthday celebration just a I’m happy I’m with you day. I made a lunch date with a person I’ve only visited a few times and I really liked her. I want to get to know her better so we have a lunch date coming up. Just setting that date with her made me happy. It will give me something to look forward to. I’ve always been a planner but sometimes it’s okay to just do something spontaneous too. It’s usually a fun thing to do to just show up at a friend’s house and have an impromptu visit. You know your friends well enough I’m sure to know if a friend is one that you can do that with or a planned visit is better. The bottom line is to make time for them. Time is the best gift you can give anyone. “The bad news is time flies. The good news is you’re the pilot.” Michael Altshuler. Use it wisely.
An Irish Blessing, “Children are the rainbow of life. Grandchildren are the pot of gold.” I will wisely follow the rainbow of children and enjoy their colorful ways then celebrate when I reach the pot of gold with those grandchildren who bring me a wealth of happiness and pure joy. Happy Birthday, Kenzie ... your sister is next.
