Preparations have begun for an events projected to bring a number of people to Van Buren County in 2024. The event, a total solar eclipse, will pass directly over Clinton on April 8, 2024.
Online sources show a total solar eclipse takes place somewhere on Earth roughly every 18 months, but to be in the path of an eclipse as Van Buren County will be that day, only takes place every 360 to 410 years, making this a once-in-several-lifetimes event for the county.
Tentative projections have the county hosting 100,000 or more visitors that weekend, with the eclipse taking place on a Monday afternoon. The county, with Clinton specifically, will be directly under the eclipse making it a “tonal center” for the event.
County Judge Dale James calls the event a “significant opportunity” for the county.
“Van Buren County plans on being the perfect host to a multi-million dollar economic impact,” he said.
The county is especially attractive due to its location, James said. While the eclipse will pass over more populated regions, such as Hot Springs, as it arcs across the state, Van Buren County’s rural location is able to offer an area with less light pollution from, for example, street lights compared to larger cities.
James had traveled to Carbondale, Illinois, which was right under the eclipse, for its event five years ago to see how it prepared for its tourist influx.
James had announced last week the formation of a county planning team for the event, with Uncommon Communities members Jackie Sikes, Sean Sikes, Deborah Brennon and Leslie Nafzger, along with members of the community Ginger Griffin, Dapple Eoff, Judy Ann Wells, Gayla Bradley, Steve Goode, Casey Gifford, Waymon Bruce, Emily Sundelin Dunn and the mayors of Shirley, Damascus, Fairfield Bay, and Clinton as well as himself as members.
James, in a statement announcing the team formation, stated additional spots were open for members of area communities.
“Some of these volunteers were asked by me, some voluntarily offered to help out. Meetings will be announced publicly and everyone will be encouraged to attend. Even though some on the team may have a personal investment in the 2024 eclipse, this team will be leading from a ‘twenty-thousand feet up’ perspective. I would like to include team volunteers from the Scotland, Bee Branch/Gravesville, Dennard, and any other uncovered areas as well. I appreciate each individual who has selflessly offered to help make April 8, 2024 a huge success,” he stated.
James said the fairgrounds had begun its planning, with a carnival to take place the weekend prior to the eclipse. The carnival will clear out in time for the fairgrounds to be used for viewing space. Other, tentative, planning included consideration of county-approved viewing sites, where visitors would not have to worry about, for example, stuck cars.
