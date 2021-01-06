Gone from this world, out of your pain, but in our hearts, you will always remain.
Randy Hudson Page 1958-2020
Took by the hand of our God on Christmas morning and made his journey home to heaven.
Husband, father, grandfather, brother and son. Enjoyed hunting, fishing and cooking. He was loved by many and will be forgotten by none.
He is survived by his wife Esther May Page; son, Eric A.W Coffman and (wife Sunshine); daughter Christina Coffman; grandchildren, Dane Edward Casteel, Anna Grace Coffman and Parker Hudson Coffman; his siblings, Rusty Page (wife Angel), Nina Pemberton (husband Todd), Robert Page (wife Sheila), many brother and sisters-in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins, great nieces and nephews and many many friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, Herbert and Monnie Page, whom we have no doubt welcomed him into their loving and open arms. Go rest high on that mountain.
Arrangements are under the direction of Rosewood Cremation and Funeral, 438 Hwy 64 East, Conway, AR. www.rosewoodcremation.com
