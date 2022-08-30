Randy Lee Suits, 65, of Dennard, Arkansas, passed away on Aug. 25, 2022. He was born April 13, 1957, to Ernest Fred and Betty (Scott) Suits.
Randy is remembered mostly for his love for his family, motorcycles and sweet tea.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Junior Suits; and his uncle, John Suits.
Randy was survived by his parents, Fred and Betty Suits; his son, Jason Suits of Panama City Beach, Florida; daughter, Samantha (Todd) Lawson of West Monroe, Louisiana; his grandchildren, Hunter Lawson, Cheyenne Lawson and Mia Lawson; brothers, Dale (Nanette) Suits of Van Buren County, Arkansas, and Richard (Susan) Suits of Conway, Arkansas; and many nieces and nephews.
