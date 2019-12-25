Raymond Albert Smith, 72, of Marshall, Arkansas, passed away Thursday, December 19, 2019. Born March 17, 1947 in Marshall, Arkansas to the late Eva Mae Hanson Smith. Raymond served in the United States Army and later established a career in construction, working with drywall. He was a member of Botkinburg Four Square Church and enjoyed reading, hunting and fishing.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Linda Smith; children, Christopher Smith (Nici), Steven Smith, both of Marshall, Amy Smith of Clinton; siblings, Kathy Rea of Marshall, Georgia Gay Cooper of Branson, Missouri, David Smith of Marshall, Mary Ann Smith of Marshall, Vonda Tucker of Marshall, James Smith of Oklahoma; grandchildren, Crystal Smith, Brandon Smith, Lance Bauder, Eliana Smith, Steven Chance Smith, Britany Watts, and Brodie; great-grandchildren, Peityn Reed, Jericho Reed, Xander Anderson, Lorelai Jeter; several nieces, nephews, friends and other family members.
Raymond is preceded in death by his parents and stepdad, Searlton (Buck) Smith and two grandchildren Seth (grandson) and Eowyn (granddaughter).
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 22, at the Botkinburg Four Square Chruch. Services will be 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 23, at the Botkinburg Four Square Church with Brother Rock Thomas and Brother Ester Bass officiating. Burial will follow at the Grandview Cemetery in Marshall.
Arrangements entrusted to Clinton Funeral Service. To sign Raymond’s Book of Memories, please go to www.clintonfuneralservice.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.