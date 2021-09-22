Raymond C. Earnhart was born on May 13, 1936, in the England, Arkansas community. He departed this life on September 14, 2021. Ray was the baby of six children born to Oscar F. Earnhart and Exie Belle (Williams) Earnhart.
Preceding Ray in death were his parents; Oscar and Exie Belle, his siblings; Aubrey and Catherine at a very young age, Eunice (Earnhart) Rochelle, Dois Earnhart and Lois (Earnhart) Rowan.
Ray is survived by his wife of 29 years, Margaret (Smith) Earnhart, his stepchildren; Melanie Fosko (Billy), Josh Little (Penny), Amanda Gentry (Gary), as well as his step grandchildren; Ryan and Reece Fosko, Nash, Hogan and Lex Little, Lainee and Macy Gentry. Also surviving are nephews; Tommy Rochelle (Linda), David Rochelle (Linda), Gary Rochelle, Bobby and Jerry Capps, Nieces; Brenda Morgan, Jeanie Oliver (Buck), Barbara Capps, Deborah Fisher (Ken), brother-in-law, Gale Smith (Mary) and sister-in-law, Joan Verble (Kelly).
Ray attended school in McClung (near England). Upon graduation from high school, Ray joined the Marines and served from 1954 to 1957. He trained at Camp Pendleton in San Diego, California, and was deployed to Japan for 13 months. After leaving the Marines, Ray attended UCA in Conway, Freed Hardeman in Tennessee, and William Carey College in Mississippi, earning a Bachelor of Science degree.
Most of Ray’s career life was spent in selling insurance, 31 years, in Conway and Fairfield Bay. He also spent most of those years preaching the gospel, his most recent ministry being in Arkansas and Van Buren County. Ray was a member of the Church of Christ. He was also a member of the Lion’s Club for 20 years and an Alderman for the city of Shirley until he was unable to perform his duties. The last few years, Ray battled Alzheimer’s disease spending the past two years in Ozark Health Nursing Home. Ray passed peacefully in his rest.
Ray loved his family, most importantly, his wife and his grandchildren. He loved Christ and preaching the word. Some of his happiest and fun times were playing cards or dominos with best friends Buck and Frankie, as well as his in- laws, Watson and Celeste and family.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Truth for Today, 2209 Benton St., Searcy, Arkansas 72143 or, Southern Christian Children’s Home, PO Box 649, Morrilton, Arkansas, 72110.
The family would like to say a “special thanks” to the doctors, nurses, and staff at the Ozark Health Nursing Home, and to our loving family and friends who have supported us during our difficult time.
Visitation is 10:00AM – 11:00AM, Saturday, September 18, 2021 at Roller-McNutt Funeral Home in Clinton, Arkansas. Funeral services will follow at 11:00AM. Interment is at Eglantine Cemetery in Shirley, Arkansas.
