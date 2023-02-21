FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas Football hasn’t exactly been in the news much of February though the team is working hard in the offseason program under new strength and conditioning coach Ben Sowders.
Sam Pittman has seen his football staff undergo some big changes since the Missouri game. Gone are the offensive coordinator, Kendal Briles, and defensive coordinator, Barry Odom. They were replaced by Dan Enos on offense and Travis Williams on defense. Williams is actually co-defensive coordinator with Marcus Woodson.
The other Arkansas assistants gone are Michael Scherer, Dowell Loggains and Dominique Bowman. Scherer is now the defensive coordinator at UNLV. Loggains is the offensive coordinator at South Carolina. Arkansas has also added Morgan Turner to coach tight ends and Deron Wilson to help Woodson with the secondary.
A dead period in recruiting during February halted the Prospect Days that will resume on March 4. Arkansas had three such days in January.
Spring football will start March 9. The Hogs will hold five practices before spring break. They will practice Friday, March 10, then take Saturday off and practice Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday.
The spring game will be at noon on Saturday, April 15, and hopefully there’s nothing but sunny skies that day. Last year the threat of rain forced it inside to a crowded Walker Pavilion. It’s important for Pittman to get the spring drills in and concluded by April 15.
The transfer portal is open April 15-30 and he has, as of now, nine scholarships to fill. In addition to recruiting from the portal, assistant coaches will be on the road for the spring evaluation period. Head coaches can’t go out in the spring, but the assistants can.
Then in June the Hogs will be hosting official visitors for the Class of 2024 and conducting football camps.
Then comes SEC Media Days with Pittman speaking on Wednesday, July 19, in Nashville, Tenn.
Soon after SEC Media Days the Hogs will being preseason drills with the season opener on Saturday, Sept. 2, in Little Rock’s War Memorial Stadium against Western Carolina. The Catamounts are coming off a 6-5 season.
Two additional dates for Arkansas’ football schedule this fall have been identified with Homecoming set for Oct. 21 when the Razorbacks host Mississippi State and Family Weekend set for Sept. 9 when the Hogs play Kent State.
