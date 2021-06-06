Van Buren, AR (72956)

Today

Rain this morning. Scattered thunderstorms for the afternoon. High around 80F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Locally heavier rainfall possible..

Tonight

Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Thunder possible. Low 68F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.