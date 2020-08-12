Late last week the Clinton School District released its plans for a return to the classroom this fall.
The Smart Start Ready For Learning Plan (RFL), can be accessed by visiting the school’s website. Having reviewed the plan in its entirety it causes me to question whether or not all students are “Ready For Learning” as the title suggests. This piece is not a critique of the district’s plan, in full transparency, I can not relate to the pressure and stress that these decisions have had on local school district’s administrators. Across the state, school districts are having to make critical decisions about fall learning and each district has unique challenges to face as they go through this process.
State-wide education advocates argue that there has been a vacuum in leadership from the state-level that has created avoidable issues for local districts. One advocate told me, “Unfortunately, parents are given two poorly constructed options with little parental input.” That frustration has been expressed locally as parents are reading a plan for the first time having never been consulted during its construction. One local parent told me, “It would have been nice to have been asked how my children handled the changing school calendar last spring.”
Last week The Arkansas Chapter of American Academy of Pediatrics (ARAAP) said it “cannot support a statewide return-to-school decision.” The group also shared that multiple learning environments often cause disparities in the delivery of education. Citing concerns over a lack of standardized procedures from the state’s leadership the group’s President, Gary Wheeler said, “These disparities are especially detrimental to Black, Latinx, Marshallese, and other minority and low-income individuals who have been disproportionately impacted by COVID-19 in Arkansas. These factors suggest that opening all schools to in-person learning may not be the right choice at this time.”
Wheeler raises issues that are especially evident in our community. The impact of COVID-19 on the delivery of an equitable learning path for ALL students is yet to be seen. Parents have expressed multiple concerns as to whether or not their children are adequately prepared to enter their next grade level due to the interruption of the schools learning last Spring.
The impact of the pandemic on the delivery of education leaves lower-income families with even fewer options. Facing food insecurity, many lower-income children depend on the nutrition they receive when school is in session. The removal of an in-person option further complicates the anxieties around learning when a child is worried about hunger.
Virtual learning also exposes the lack of access to dependable broadband services. Last Spring the district’s made accommodations with Arkansas Telephone Company to provide mobile “hot spots” so that children could access their material. Lower-income families often have limited access to broadband which leaves their children at a disadvantage to children who are able to access these services with ease.
The challenges faced by our Latinx communities further complicate the issue of education inequality. One educator shared, “Though not all students have internet capability, the online format gives most a chance to translate the text with help from the internet or a bilingual person. It will certainly be a challenge for all our students & will require additional time/work for ESOL students to do translations.”
Many educators argue that there is no substitute for in-person instruction. That is certainly true as you consider the multiple challenges that students face absent a pandemic. Education inequality exists at a higher concentration in low-income communities and the pandemic is exposing issues that most have understood to be present all along.
David Cook is a resident of Shirley, Arkansas and can be contacted at david.amcook@gmail.com
