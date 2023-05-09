The definition of an anniversary is the date on which an event took place the previous year. This weekend Sean and I will celebrate our 19th wedding anniversary. The traditional gift for the 19th wedding anniversary is jade. I like trying to find a gift that would be appropriate for each year that we celebrate. One year was willow. I was so sad that we planted this beautiful willow tree and the very next year it was attacked by bugs and died.
We replanted, and again these huge bugs came and destroyed the tree. I’ve heard that relationships need to be like trees, you need to bend with the wind, stay strong together and have a good root system based on love and commitment.
I guess that would be okay but when I had not one but two trees die I was getting a little worried about the possibility of another anniversary. I sure didn’t want my marriage to end up like the willow trees. Like any relationship or tree, you have to nurture it, take care of it, and when any “bugs” come to the attack then fight back and save that relationship, or tree.
Our marriage, like most marriages, had some rocky times. We faced challenges within the home and ones outside of the home that we had no control over. Yet, year after year, incident after incident, we stuck it out, we grew together and never gave up. We have aged, matured, and learned the value of having someone in our life that not only is your true love but because of that love has made you a better person. I am truly blessed and grateful to have Sean in my life, he completes me.
“An anniversary is a time to celebrate the joys of today, the memories of yesterday, and the hopes of tomorrow.” Unknown. Anniversaries don’t have to be just with your spouse or significant other. An anniversary can be with a friend, with a job you love because of the great people you get to work with, or with a group or organization that you volunteer with. Anniversaries are a time of celebration. Your kindness challenge for the week is to plan your next anniversary celebration. No matter what type of anniversary you are celebrating take a little bit of time and plan out how you are going to celebrate. Share your plans with those that need to be a part of the celebration or keep it to yourself and surprise them.
Life is worth celebrating but giving special attention to a few days a year like an anniversary or a birthday which is really an anniversary of your birth is a good thing to do. One of our friends is feeling a little “silly” because his friends are planning a big birthday party celebration for him this year. I told him to just let them. They love him, they want to celebrate that he is in their life. He should just sit back, smile, and enjoy knowing that so many people care enough about him to want to make his day memorable and special.
“A wedding anniversary is a celebration of love, trust, partnership, tolerance, and tenacity. The order varies for any given year.” Paul Sweeney. There is a poem that for some reason I memorized years ago because I thought it was not only very clever but pretty spot on when you think about it. It’s a Recipe for Love. “Take a heart full of warmth, hugs and kisses. Mix in your hopes, your dreams and your wishes. Blend them together with laughter and tears. Add a dash of forgiveness and stir through the years. This is a recipe for love.” Unknown. Happy “love” anniversary for whatever anniversary you are celebrating.
