On Friday night in front of a raucous senior night crowd at Yellowjacket Arena Clinton defeated the conferences first place team Rosebud 67-60. The young Yellowjackets are playing their best basketball of the season having 4 of their last 5 games. The win over the states fifth-ranked team in Class 3A also threw the conference into chaos as it created a 3-way tie for first place between Cave City, Riverview, and Rosebud. The four wins by the Jackets over the final two weeks of the season moved Clinton from ninth to fifth place.
On Friday night before the biggest crowd of the season Clinton looked to avenge a January loss to conference leader Rosebud. The Ramblers needed a win to secure the conference title. The game featured two contrasting styles of play with the smaller Ramblers relying on their outside game and the much bigger Yellowjackets and their inside game. The game was tight from the beginning with Rosebud holding a close lead at halftime 30-25. The Ramblers outside shooting game was on in the first half as they hit six 3-point baskets including three by Caden Heck.
The Jackets offense came alive in the second half as Clinton surged to the lead outscoring Rosebud 23-14 in the third quarter to take a 48-44 lead into the final quarter. The final quarter was a duel between the Ramblers high scoring guard Reece Hipp and the Yellowjacket trio of Brody Emberton, Dawson Burgess, and Zane Widner. A Hipp basket cut the Jackets lead to 50-49 with 4:42 left in the game but six straight points by the Jackets pushed the Clinton lead back out to 56-51. The five-point deficit would be as close as the Ramblers would get as the Yellowjackets hit 10 of 12 free throws in the final minutes of the game. Hipp, Rosebuds outstanding guard, led all scorers with 24 points including six 3-point baskets he was followed by Heck with 14 points including four 3-point baskets. The Ramblers hit 12 3-point baskets in the game. Clinton had balanced scoring with senior Emberton leading the way with 20 points followed by sophomores Widner with 17 and Burgess with 15. Junior Russ Hensley added 8 points including going 4-4 at the free throw line.
On Monday Clinton traveled to Riverview to make up a game that was canceled earlier in the season. Riverview had defeated the Yellowjackets back in January. The Jackets fell behind early and trailed by 11 points in the second quarter before cutting the Raiders lead to five at the half 28-23. In the third quarter Riverview increased the lead to eight points 41-33 with only 3-seconds left in the quarter when one of the baggiest plays of the game occurred. The Raiders were shooting two free throws with a chance to extend their lead to 10 points when the missed both free throws. Zane Widner grabbed the rebound and raced toward half-court releasing a shot just before the buzzer and hitting a shot from at least 55 feet and cutting the Riverview lead to five and giving the Jackets the momentum. Clinton shot to an eight-point lead early in the fourth quarter by forcing several Raider turnovers. Riverview went to a press and cut the Clinton lead to one point 51-50. The Yellowjackets could not hold off the duo of Tadrian Baker and Oquoieh Earl in the final minutes as the Raiders came back to win 58-52. Widner led Clinton with 22 points followed by Burgess with 15. Earl as sophomore led Riverview with 23 points while Baker, a freshman, had 13.
On Tuesday just 26 hours after the Riverview game the Clinton was back on court as they traveled to Newport. The game was dead even in the first half as it was tied at 14 at the end of the first quarter and at 28 at the half. The Yellowjackets took control of the game in the third quarter taking a 46-35 lead. The teams played even in the final quarter with each team scoring 20 points and the Jackets winning 66-55. Clinton held off the Greyhounds by hitting an amazing 16 of 18 at the free throw line. Emberton led all scorers with 23 points, including three 3-pointers, while Widner added 17 points.
Clinton finishes the regular season with an 8-14 record. The Yellowjackets finished conference play with a 7-9 record good for fifth place. The Jackets open 2-3A District tournament play Tuesday at Riverview versus the winner of the game between Newport and Pangburn. Clinton must win two games to qualify for the regional tournament at Rosebud the following week.
