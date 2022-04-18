The 160th Civil War anniversary of the skirmish of McKinney Farm on Osborne's Creek four miles from Smithville in present-day Sharp County, which was on June 17, 1862, is upcoming. The event is titled “Storm in the Ozarks.”
The 5th Illinois Cavalry (reenacted) will return to Smithville 160 years to the day of the skirmish. A three-day Civil War Living History and Reenactment event is planned to recognize the 160th anniversary of this historic event.
The skirmish occurred on the evening of the June 17 in the middle of a torrential rainstorm, and the name of the event is in reference to the storm.
The Confederate force involved and their official status is complex and took much research. The Confederate force was referred to in the records as Coleman's and as Coleman's Missouri Cavalry. However, at the time, W.O. Coleman is listed as the Colonel of the 4th Missouri Cavalry, 7th Division Missouri State Guard.
Why were Missouri State Guard soldiers in Lawrence County, Arkansas? Further research revealed that the commander of approximately 100 men was a businessman from Smithville, and that all the men with him were from Arkansas. It creates a mystery.
We want to welcome Civil War military and civilian living historians and re-enactors to come participate in this event and find out the answer to the mystery of who the Confederates were, and what they were doing on a farm four miles west of Smithville.
The Union mystery is: how did a regiment of Illinois Cavalry wind up in a deliberately planned fight in a rainstorm?
What was the African-American experience in the Lawrence and Sharp County region during the war?
Were there African-American federal troops in Batesville and in Lawrence County during the War? (The answer is yes, not widely known Independence County and Lawrence County history).
This skirmish was large by Ozark standards, and it has many unique features that lead to this skirmish being unique in many ways, while also being typical of the 500-plus Civil War events in the Ozarks region.
The skirmish had a lasting impact on the operations of both Confederate Arkansas and on the federal operations in Arkansas. This skirmish, and those around Pocahontas, delayed federal operations; Curtis felt compelled to abandon his campaign to take Little Rock; and he chose to abandon Batesville and Jacksonport and consolidate his forces and supply line at Helena. Because of the skirmish, Major Seley's battalion literally missed the boat and had to slug their way across Arkansas to Helena.
Captain Wiley C. Jones still has descendants and family in Arkansas. Descendants of the McKinney family who owned the farm at the time of the skirmish live in Arkansas and plan to attend the reenactment event.
The 5th Illinois Cavalry (reenacted) will be participating in this event and will return to Smithville 160 years later to the day of the skirmish. Guest historians are slated to speak, and unique civilian and military events are planned.
This is a living history-intense weekend with many civilian events being held continuously through the weekend.
On Saturday, June 18, 2022, at 2 p.m. the authentic reenactment of the McKinney Farm skirmish will take place. Three full companies of federal cavalry in the ranks of the 5th Illinois Cavalry will fight it out with the 100-man force of Coleman's Missouri Cavalry under command of Captain Wiley C. Jones.
On Sunday, June 19, at 2 p.m. will be the grand finale, with an unscripted Ozarks battle with opposing forces trying to out-fight and out-maneuver the opposing force. The event will provide the look, feel, and energy of a live Ozarks Civil War battle.
While the focal point is the skirmish, there will also be a history of the Civil War through the perspective of the those residing in Lawrence and present-day Sharp County.
Summary of the event:
"Storm in the Ozarks: The 160th Civil War Anniversary Event of the Skirmish at the McKinney Farm."
Date: June 17 through June 19, 2022
Location: Jackson Farm on Arkansas Highway 117 approximately five miles from Smithville in Lawrence County.
June 17:
4 p.m. — Reenactment of the 5th Illinois Cavalry occupation of Smithville. (Will include civilian living historians and a teacher and schoolchildren.)
7 p.m. — Welcome and opening ceremony and guest historian presentation.
June 18:
9 a.m. — Camp tours, educational programs in camp. Units will be training and drilling; artillery will be training; participants will demonstrate how artillery works; each branch will have a presenter in camp to explain the role/job of cavalry, infantry, engineers, medical, etc.
11 a.m. — Guest speaker Ethel Tompkins, who will make a presentation about the African-American experience in Lawrence County during the Civil War. Tompkins will also share her personal experiences as an African-American student during the 1957 racial Integration of Hoxie Public Schools. She is an amazing woman, and her story is fascinating. She will also provide an update on the museum being created to document the history of this amazing historic event.
2 p.m. — Authentic reenactment of the skirmish on the McKinney Farm.
4 to 8:30 p.m. — Civilian reenactments and educational programs. Military camp closed for candlelight tour preparation from 4 to 8:30 pm. Civilian camp closed at 8:30 for preparation for candlelight tour.
9 p.m. — Candlelight tour of the camps in recovery and aftermath from the skirmish: the prisoners, dead and wounded did not arrive at the headquarters until the early morning hours of June 18. Medical will "treat" the wounded. Prisoners will be interrogated and processed. Disciplinary actions will be taken for wayward soldiers. There will be work and burial details, pickets posted, patrols sent out , couriers riding in and out, and officers planning for Sunday's battle. (Will be real-life planning without a script). Civilian camp and town residents will talk about the fight. The candlelight tour will give the impression of what it must have been like after the battle.
Sunday June 19:
9 a.m. — Period church service and reenactment of an incident that occurred at historic New Hope Baptist Church, next door to the farm.
10 a.m. to 1:50 p.m. — Civilian reenactments and events. Military re-enactors are going to be preparing for battle, carrying out normal duty day, and camps will be open for walk-through tours.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.