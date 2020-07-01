Two hundred and forty-four years ago representatives from each of the thirteen colonies gathered at the Pennslyvania Statehouse and signed the document that declared the American colonies independent from the tyrannical rule of the British Government. The second sentence of this timeless document has often been refferred to as containing the most consequential words in American History,
“We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.”
I have thought a lot about those words and why they have such an unavoidable powerful tone. They have been echoed at key moments in history over the years. History suggests that Abraham Lincoln was the first to reference them as he delivered the Emancipation Proclamation. Years later Martin Luther King Jr would reference them as a calling for our “...nation to rise up to the true meaning of its creed.” These words were often evoked as a catalyst to inspire the audience to reflect on who we are as a nation. The words of the preamble have a refreshing ring to them as you consider all that is happening in the nation during this moment in history.
These words have power because they emphasize an ethic that we all are created equally. If the current political and social unrest is a litmus test as to whether or not we as a nation have truly invested in this ethic, well we have failed. Rather than seeing one another as equals we draw circles of inclusion in our minds and those who do not fit in the circle are considered enemies. Consider how the political, social, economic, and cultural biases that we all possess have influenced the way in which we assess equality. In future columns, I will explore the issue of bias, but for the moment consider how different the social outcomes would be if we saw one another as equals. Imagine how much less effort it would take to arrive at real solutions if we granted equality to every voice. Equality is the primary ethic that drives the remaining words of the declaration.
The concept and the cost of liberty is something that many in my generation take for granted and grossly misunderstand. As the pages of history collide with the current news cycle, we are beginning to confront many of the oppressions that still exist in our country that have made it more difficult for some to pursue happiness equitably. Poet Archibald Macleish wrote, “We are as great as our belief in human liberty – no greater. And our belief in human liberty is only ours when it is larger than ourselves.” Macleish’s words suggest that my freedoms are no more important than the freedom of those with whom I disagree.
While I am sure that Greer Ferry Lake will still be at its normal capacity, I imagine that for others the holiday will look a little different this year. The looming threat of a post-holiday spike in COVID-19 cases will likely influence many to keep their celebrations at home. Given the political and social climate, perhaps this is the moment to reflect on the deeper meaning behind this holiday. My closer read of the Declaration of Independence served as a positive reminder of who we are as a nation, that the American spirit is still alive, and that our better days lie ahead of us.
From my family to yours we hope you have a safe and happy Fourth Of July. To each of the men and women who are currently or have served in the military, Thank You For Your Service!
