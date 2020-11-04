Per the Arkansas Center for Health Improvement, effective Monday, Oct. 26, Van Buren County is moving to a relative lowering of COVID-19 infections, despite a rising infection count in the region and state.
Currently the infection rate per 10,000 people in the county remains less than one per 10,000 at .79, from last week’s .85 and the previous week’s .91. On the other hand, the North Central Survey District shows 4.07 infections per 10,000, a steady rise against last week’s 3.40 and the previous week’s 2.78, then 2.49 the week prior.
Searcy County, to the north and also in the North Central district, shows 3.43 infections per 10,000, against 2.92 last week. Izard County remains the North Central district high infection, with 17.68 infections per 10,000, up from last week’s 13.79.
Faulkner County, to the south and in the Central survey district, is 2.03 infections per 10,000. Conway County, also to the south and Central District, shows 1.20 per 10,000.
Using just Clinton as a survey area shows a rise in infections for the first time in weeks, at 10-19 per 10,000 after several weeks at the lowest possible score of 0-9 per 10,000. Shirley remains consistent at 0-9 infections per 10,000, as does Fairfield Bay. Damascus, however, is higher, remaining at 20-29 infections per 10,000, this after several weeks at 0-9 and an Aug. 31 then-peak of 10-19 per 10,000.
The Clinton School District is now at 10-19 infections per 10,000, up from its earlier 0-9 per 10,000 score. Shirley School District has fallen since last week, now down to 0-9 infections per 10,000 after last week’s 10-19 score.
Van Buren County, per the Department of Health, is down one from last week to now 13 active cases. Last week showed a drop to 14 from the prior week’s 15 cases. Cumulatively, Van Buren County has 215 cases of COVID-19 registered to date, with 199 recoveries and three deaths.
Arkansas has 113,057 cases, up from last week’s 106,115. Arkansas’s two biggest days for infections reported was Oct. 23, of 1,337 new cases, and Oct. 31, with 1,316 new cases. Oct. 15, 8 and 22 are three, four and five in the highest number of per-day cases, of 1,278, 1,265 and 1,202, respectively. October has also show highest-ever numbers for COVID-19 deaths in the state.
Updates may be found at healthy.arkansas.gov, ACHI.net/covid19 and the independent arkansascovid.com web sites.
