My fascination with the documentary genre led me to the film “Class Action Park.” This is a riveting story about “Action Park,” a New Jersey theme park operated by businessman Eugene Mulvihill. The park was described as the kind of place that a kid could be free, in the end, it mirrored more of a “Lord of the Flies” type environment.
Action Park, built in the late-’70s, was filled with rides constructed with little to no regard for the safety of its guests. Poor construction and the lack of engineering turned many of the park’s rides into death traps. The park flourished in the late ’70s and mid-’80s before facing multiple lawsuits due to injuries and deaths. The park’s heydays were short-lived and – spoiler alert – ultimately it closed down. The documentary is worth the hour and a half of your time though.
The film left me feeling a roller coaster of emotions including a surprising twist and turn down memory lane. One of the interviewees was speaking of his childhood experiences at the park. During the course of his interview, he said, “We (Kids of the ’80s) were the last generation to play outside with freedom.” His comments made me think back on my own childhood experiences. For a moment I wondered, what if he’s right?
I remember the days and the many things we did as kids to create our own sense of adventure, with little to no regard for our own personal safety. I am running the risk of aging myself and sounding like a curmudgeon but here goes. Today’s kids find adventure behind the safety of the screen, often neglecting the call of playing outside.
Remember when we told time by the streetlights? It was not an uncommon thing for us to hit our bikes after dinner and meet up to play pickle or bunt ball. We would jump on our bikes and ride, heeding the final warning from mom that we better be home before the streetlights came on.
Remember when we had a sense of imagination? Wooded areas were scarce in Florida. We were fortunate to live near a small section of land that we thought were woods. Looking back it wasn’t much more than a field with a few collected trees. We would hike off to our version of the woods and play war, camp out overnight, and occasionally blow things up with firecrackers. We would invent our own games and pretend we had to set up camp before the invisible enemy closed in on us.
Remember when the best-tasting water came out of the water hose? There was no shortage of water hoses in our neighborhood. It was not uncommon for us to wander into a neighbor’s yard and sneak a drink from an outside water hose or grab a few oranges or tangerines from their front yard tree. I have yet to find an orange that tastes like the ones we picked fresh from one of our neighborhood trees.
Remember jumping off a bridge into the neighborhood canal because your friend called you a chicken? Maybe you don’t remember this one but I do. It was the first day of school in ’92 and hurricane Andrew had just swept through our neighborhood leaving our canal flooded. The school was canceled due to the weather. The heavy rain turned our neighborhood canal into a white water river of adventure. We took turns that day jumping off the bridge into the canal and tubing the canal through the neighborhood. Jason lost his bike that day and later that week an alligator was removed from that same canal. Thinking back, that one might not have been the best idea. That was also the day I found the answer to my mom’s line of questioning, “if your friends jumped off of a bridge, would you do it?”
Times were different growing up as a kid in the ’80s and ’90s. We played outside, we took risks, we chose our own adventures. I stayed out of trouble, mostly, but the quest for adventure was always pursued outside my front door. If we were the last generation to play outside, I still remember what a blast we had! We did it right!
