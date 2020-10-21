LITTLE ROCK — Arkansans who have lost income because of the public health emergency and who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless are encouraged to apply for rental and housing assistance through the COVID-19 Emergency Solutions Grant, the Arkansas Department of Human Services (DHS) announced today.
The state of Arkansas was allocated approximately $23 million under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act to prevent, prepare for, and respond to the need among Arkansans who are homeless or at risk for homelessness due to the coronavirus pandemic. The DHS Division of County Operations (DCO) accepted applications from organizations who proposed to use the funds in one or more of the following categories:
Street Outreach: to engage those who are homeless and not staying in a shelter or other housing;
Homelessness Prevention: offers rental assistance and other supports for those who are at risk of becoming homeless to allow them to stay in their homes or relocate;
Rapid Re-Housing: help finding and paying for housing for those who are homeless and case management during the transition to stability;
Emergency Shelter: support for shelter operations along with critical services to shelter residents such as child care, skills training, and transportation assistance.
