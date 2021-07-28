With the support of Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson and State Legislature, the Arkansas Department of Human Services (DHS) will be distributing $173 million of federal funding for the Arkansas Rent Relief Program (ar.gov/rentrelief).
Funds may help cover past due rent, future rent, and certain utilities such as water, electricity, sewage, and gas. Payment assistance can be used for up to 15 months of rent and utilities incurred between April 1, 2020 and December 31, 2021.
Arkansas Rent Relief Program funding is available for those of you who meet the following criteria:
Someone in your household qualifies for unemployment benefits.
Your household income decreased during the pandemic.
Someone in your household suffered significant financial hardship due to the pandemic.
You meet income eligibility based on the residing county’s median income and number of people in your household.
Application is encouraged, even if the applicant is unsure if they qualify.
The Program has also identified community partners across the state that can help you apply for the program by providing access to their computers and Wi-Fi and helping you fill out your application.
Residents across the state are continuing to seek assistance through the Arkansas Rent Relief Program. In the two months that the program has been live, the program has received applications in every county and, beginning in June, has already distributed a considerable amount of funding to both landlords and utility companies.
Learn more about the Arkansas Rent Relief Program and begin the application process at ar.gov/rentrelief. For questions or assistance with the Arkansas Rent Relief program, call 855.RENTARK 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. Monday – Friday. To find a list of community partners providing application assistance, please visit ar.gov/rentrelief.
