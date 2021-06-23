Saturday night, June 19, Van Buren County Rescue Squad was called with a notice of two missing persons in the Ozark National Forest. With information gathered by dispatch searchers planned for the Brock Creek Lake area. Responders from Scotland Fire Department and deputies from the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office began search efforts shortly after 9:30 p.m. Just after midnight Pope County OEM Search and Rescue was requested for additional manpower and equipment support. Just after 1 a.m. units were able to locate the missing hikers unharmed and return them to the command post with the search terminating at 2:30 a.m. The Van Buren County Rescue Squad extends its thanks to Van Buren County 911, Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office, Scotland Fire Department, and Pope County OEM SAR for assistance.

Rescue squad aids missing hikers