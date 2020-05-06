CLINTON — Missing kayakers brought county rescue squad out twice over the May 2 weekend.
According to a series of statements released by the Van Buren Rescue Squad, the first incident took place on Saturday night at 9 p.m., when 911 contacted the squad about a group of stranded kayakers on Archey Creek.
Rescue Squad members, joined by Arkansas Game and Fish officers and the Alread Fire Department searched a seven and a half mile area.
Just after midnight a group was found, three men and two women, who were extracted from rough terrain, per the Rescue Squad statement.
One minor injury was treated by Medic One.
That same night, an additional three kayakers believed missing arrived in Clinton having floated down the river and were marked safe.
The following evening, also at 9 p.m., a call came in from 911.
In this case four kayakers were stranded, in roughly the same area as the group from Saturday night.
Again, the Rescue Squad working with Arkansas Game and Fish officers and Alread Fire Department crews found the four quickly. They were, per the statement, “extracted by Arkansas Game and Fish.”
The Sunday report concludes: “Float trips take preparation and planning. Bluffton (Watergate Road in Botkinburg) to Clinton City Park takes at least 5.5 hrs on a good day.
“Before departing, check the time of sunset to ensure you allow enough time for your float. Monitor weather and river conditions. Do not attempt the float of the water is too rough.
“When floating the Archey, kayaks or canoes should be used instead of rafts.”
