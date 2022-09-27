Van Buren County Today and Adam Kuipers will host candidate debate for contested offices in Van Buren County at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 11 at the Van Buren County Livestock and Fairgrounds, 1827 Highway 16 E. in Clinton.
Dinner will be served at 6 p.m. The meal is free but donations will be accepted to offset costs, Kuipers said. There will also be door prizes.
In addition to hosting, Kuipers will serve as moderator. Residents are encouraged to submit questions for the candidates in advance of the debate by email at adam@eyeonvbc.com, text at 501-450-0441, or to Adam Kuipers via DM on Facebook Messenger.
“Questions will be presented to candidates anonymously by the moderator, don’t hesitate to submit yours,” Kuipers said.
The following offices are on the debate agenda.
VBC Sheriff
Eric Koonce (R).
John Willoughby (D).
Michael Shamoon (I).
Justice of the Peace District No. 1
James Dell Holt JR. (D) (Incumbent).
David Holcomb (R).
Justice of the Peace District No.7
Brian Tatum (I) (Incumbent).
Becky Page (R).
Clinton Mayor
Richard McCormac (Incumbent/Independent).
Dena Thompson Malone (Independent-Recorder/Treasurer).
Fairfield Bay Mayor
Linda Duncan (Incumbent/Independent).
Daniel Feuer.
Jackie Sikes.
John Conry.
Fairfield Bay City Council Ward 3, Position 1
Don Bailey (Incumbent/Independent).
Bella Comas.
Fairfield Bay City Council Ward 2, Position 1
Robert Otis (Incumbent/Independent).
Ruth Krotz.
Shirley Mayor
Lisa Hackett (Incumbent/Independent).
Kasey Kimmons.
Shirley City Council Position 1
David Cook (Incumbent/Independent).
Steve Privitt.
Shirley City Council Position 4
Deborah Kerrigan (Incumbent/Independent).
Marcus Morgan.
