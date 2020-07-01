SARATOGA — Thanks to some quick thinking and a little groundwork, several bundles of PVC pipe will now play a helpful role in fishing instead of wasting away in a landfill in southwest Arkansas. Arkansas Game and Fish Commission fisheries biologists recently added several large fish habitat structures in Lake Millwood constructed of leftover pipe destined for the dump.
Colton Dennis, fisheries habitat biologist for the AGFC in south Arkansas, worked with several fiber optic contractors in the area who were laying long-lasting PVC pipe to house underground transmission lines along highways to rural Arkansas communities.
“The pipe comes in large spools and we asked what they were doing with any scrap pipe left over at the end of a run,” Dennis said. “When they informed us they were just hauling it to a local landfill if it couldn’t be used, we spotted an opportunity.”
Dennis said many contractors agreed to leave any of these leftover sections in their local equipment yard until AGFC staff could get out to pick up the material.
“We cut the pipe into 6-foot sections and drill holes in it to help it sink,” Dennis said. “Then we construct complex cover filled with vertical and horizontal “limbs” to attract fish. The whole structure is anchored with concrete to keep it in place.”
Although Millwood is known for having many stumps, these large attractors offer many more spaces for baitfish to hide and predator fish to wait in ambush. These structures also are attractive to fish because they offer a different type of cover than much of their surroundings.
“So far, we’ve placed nearly 50 of these PVC trees at prime bank-fishing spots near Cottonshed, Saratoga and Beards Bluff accesses,” Dennis said. “The exact locations of these trees have been marked by GPS and will be available soon on the AGFC’s interactive map at www.agfc.com/maps.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.