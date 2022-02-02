CLINTON — A man was trying to run from a Clinton Police officer in a Jan. 27 incident. As the officer and the man wrestled on the ground, two restaurant workers helped the officer until a sheriff’s deputy arrived to complete the arresting process.
Charged in connection was Russell Stanley Heiple, 34, of Harriet, Arkansas, with possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest, fleeing, driving on a suspended driver’s license and driving without insurance and defective taillights.
The restaurant employees, at the Clinton Taco Bell, helped the officer as he wrestled with Heiple in the building’s parking lot, the first calling 911, the second recovering the officer’s dislodged handcuffs, and then helping the officer in handcuffing Heiple.
“This incident goes to show why Clinton is one of the best communities to live and work in. When one of our officers needed assistance two people stood up and came to his aid to help effect the arrest of someone that was willing to physically harm this officer,” Clinton Police Chief Jay Murdock stated. “I cannot be thankful enough or show enough appreciation to those two good Samaritans that went out of their way to help.”
According to the affidavit filed by the officer, he was on patrol on Highway 65 just after midnight when he saw a truck with its taillight out. When he got behind the truck, he could not read its license plate due to “mud and dirt,” per the report. He pulled the truck over, coming to a stop in the Taco Bell parking lot.
Heiple, the driver and the only person in the truck, told the officer “I want to be honest with you I do not have insurance on the vehicle and my driver’s license is expired” when the officer walked up to the driver’s window. The officer asked, and Heiple handed over his driver’s license.
The officer called in the license information to dispatch and confirmed it was suspended.
The officer went back to the truck and asked Heiple if there was anything illegal in the truck.
“I am going to continue to be honest with you, I have a marijuana pipe,” Heiple was reported replying in the officer’s report.
The pipe was, at the officer’s request, pulled out and placed on the truck’s console. The officer had Heiple step out of the truck and frisked him. When the officer asked Heiple to put his hands behind his back, however, Heiple asked “Why?” and refused, then asking the officer if they could not “talk about this.”
The officer said “No” and Heiple jumped back in the truck, putting it in gear. The pair wrestled, with the officer reaching in and taking the truck out of gear and turning off the engine with one hand, while holding Heiple by the arm with his other.
With the truck shut off, Heiple tugged out of his coat, jumped out of the truck and began to run. The officer radioed for help and then caught him, pinning him on the ground. In the melee the officer had dropped his handcuffs and Heiple was working, trying to keep his hands away from the officer.
The two employees came out of the restaurant, and offered to help. One grabbing the nearby handcuffs and then helping the officer pulled Heiple’s other hand behind his back while the handcuffs were put on. The second employee ran back inside and called 911.
Shortly thereafter a deputy arrived, then a second, and Heiple was brought under control. When questioned, Heiple admitted to officers that there was a “baggy” in his coat pocket.
Officers checked, and the plastic bag had a white powder of suspected methamphetamine in it. A Drug Task Force officer was called and the drug evidence was turned over to him. The truck was impounded and Heiple was taken to the county detention center. While preparing the truck for impound a second glass pipe was found in the console.
The restaurant employees each agreed to write a statement.
The officer returned to patrol at roughly 1:20 a.m.
