(“Lalla’s Garden” by Lalla Lee Ostergren was published in the Van Buren County Democrat from May of 2008 to December 2010. Before she passed away last year she asked me to keep her message alive.)
Every visit to Lalla’s meant an invite to tour the garden. She was always so enthused about her “babies,” as she called her plants, that I couldn’t help but be affected. Her infectious love of gardening and often shared marvel about the growing process, has made me a better gardener and increased my amazement at the interconnectedness of the natural world.
October was one of her favorite months. Besides the forest changing colors, which she referred to as “wonderful!” It is a big time of change in the garden. Warm weather crops are approaching their end of productivity and cool weather crops are beginning to produce.
Cleanup of old vegetation is very important to prevent overwintering of bugs, eggs and disease. My preference is to burn it all to eliminate all risks. If you can’t do that, at the very least, remove it to a distant location. If you have yard waste pickup, include it with that. Some compost it, which if you’re an advanced composter, will also work. But one source says to be really sure, the pile has to heat up to at least 131 degrees for three days. Another source says 140 degrees for 15 days. That can be hard to accomplish in the winter. Be sure to wear a mask when turning your pile to limit exposure to pathogens.
There is another perspective that encourages us not to clean up our gardens until spring. If you had few disease and few bug problems, or have introduced beneficial insects, it is suggested you wait. There are over 3,500 species of native bees, important to pollination, that need places of protection for the winter. Many butterflies are pollinators and also need a winter shelter. Ladybugs, famous pest eaters, shelter under leaves or rocks and at the base of plant stems. Not cleaning up the garden benefits insect eating birds, like chickadees, wrens, titmice, nuthatches, phoebes and bluebirds. Numerous predatory bugs, like assassin bugs, lacewings, big-eyed bugs, ground beetles, damsel bugs, and many more pest eating bugs, overwinter in your garden as adults, eggs or pupae. They start eating those “bad guys” as soon as they emerge in the spring.
This choice is best for organic gardeners who have kept botanical pesticide use to a minimum, and have encouraged pollinators and other good bugs. Most of these beneficials will have emerged after seven days of at least 50 degree temperatures.
Before we leave this buggy issue, let’s talk spiders. Many of us respond with horror and revulsion when finding a spider in the house, but they have to be listed in the “gardener’s friend” category. They do an incredible job of limiting insect populations. Although they eat our friendly bugs too, there are far less of those than the bugs we don’t want. So in the balance, the garden benefits from the presence of spiders. There are web builders, hunters that move, like wolf spiders, and ambushers that wait, like crab spiders. The last two types benefit the garden the most. They are particularly fond of caterpillars, thrips, cucumber beetles, grasshoppers and plant bugs, but also eat aphids, leafhoppers, leafminers and spider mites, to name a few. But to receive their benefits we have to heed Lalla’s call, “Go organic!” Indiscriminate use of chemical pesticides destroys the balance of nature in the garden, increasing the need for more pesticides. Bad bug populations grow faster than good bugs. It hard to get the balance back. When I use a pesticide, it’s a botanical that breaks down quickly in the environment, and I only target the problem bugs. When a little is good enough, don’t use more. My favorite method of bug control is squishing (or is that squashing?).
October will see our first frost of the season, so start making space indoors for houseplants that are outside now. That first cold snap can sneak up on us, and some tropical plants will die when it’s in the 40s. Moving indoors is better too early than too late.
Get prepared to protect your fall garden from a sudden cold snap. As mentioned here last month, many fall crops can withstand temperatures in the 20s, but that’s if it happens gradually. Going from the 50s or 40s one day to the 20s that night does not allow plants to “harden off”, or get use to the change. In such a situation be prepared to protect crops that normally could handle the low temperatures if they had time to adjust. Lalla used old sheets since they are light and don’t smash plants down. I’ve used over turned buckets and pots. In such situations, the ground has stored residual heat so anything that helps the heat stay close to the plants will work.
This can also help you get a little extra mileage out of your warm weather crops. One year we had such mild frosts and freezes, that I was able to harvest off a tomato plant, that I had built a scaffolding around and covered with blankets when needed, into December.
Floating row covers, spun polyester, allows air and rain to pass but retains heat. Use 2 or 3 layers for extra protection.
Frost covers are similar but heavier. They can make as much as a ten degree difference.
For a few plants, use cloches or hotkaps, that need to be removed and placed daily. To get a mental picture, think of a gallon milk jug with the bottom cut out.
Low tunnels are mini-hoop greenhouses using frost cover material, or greenhouse plastic for extra insulation. With these, in most Van Buren County winters, you can grow cool weather crops until spring.
Hoop houses are a permanent greenhouse in which you can have headspace. Kits are available or get plans off the internet and do it yourself.
And the final season extender I’ll mention is a cold frame. This can be a simple as a wooden box with a old window hinged to the top. They are available commercially, but it is another easy do-it-yourself project.
Lalla gardened, in one form or another, all year round and inspired me to expand my range. I’m glad I did.
You’re invited to return to Lalla’s garden next month, right here, exclusively in the Van Buren County Democrat. Tell your friends.
