[The maiden voyage of “Return to Lalla’s Garden” deserves some background. “Lalla’s Garden”, by Lalla Lee Ostergren, was published monthly in the Van Buren County Democrat from May 2008 through December 2010. It was received well as she had developed a large following, by that time, due to group tours of her garden, public speaking and a willingness to give freely of her wide range of knowledge. Also she had just published her first book “My Road Home.” Her mixture of wit and wisdom, as she applied it to organic gardening and healthy lifestyles, was a big hit.
Our 17 year friendship ended March 29, 2019, when she passed from this world after 18 months of hospice. As her primary caregiver, she shared with me much of her knowledge and a bit of her spirit, and requested I keep her memory and message alive. That is my purpose here. – Jeff]
By September, Lalla would have planted broccoli, brussel sprouts, cauliflower and cabbage in her garden, from seedlings she had started indoors the beginning of August. The whole idea of a fall garden is to get your plants mature before the first frost. While most cool weather crops can survive mild frosts, their growth slows as temperatures cool down and daylight lessens. Most seed packets list days to maturity or harvest, so it’s just a question of counting back from the expected first frost.
Our average first frost in the county is Oct. 12. But there’s a 10 percent chance it could happen as early as Sept. 29, and an outside possibility it won’t happen until after Oct. 25. It varies from year to year. It can even depend on your location in the county. My records say it’s trending later.
So for example, my radish seeds say 20-30 days to harvest, so I count back from Oct. 12 thirty days to Sept. 13. That’s the day to plant. Actually, since I love radishes, I’ll make three plantings about a week apart, starting now.
My lettuce says 40-60 days to harvest. Counting back I discover it needs to be planted now. Fortunately, I’ve chosen two varieties, Grand Rapids and Romaine, which do well through the first frosts and survive even with temperatures in the mid 20s. And by covering them up with a blanket, when it gets colder, I’ve been able to extend the harvest season well into December. Lalla had a repurposed freezer she had filled with worn out sheets and blankets used for protecting her crops.
Other crops that can be direct seeded now include: beets, arugula, cabbage, carrots, kohlrabi, kale, collards, mustard, peas, spinach, garden cress and Swiss chard. Also garlic, leeks and onion can be planted now for harvest next year. Lalla would mulch over her carrots and turnips when a hard freeze approached, then harvest them in early spring.
Many of the vegetables listed here will survive down to 20 degrees and grow between freezes. Some Swiss chard varieties withstand 15 degrees. But the Hercules of cold tolerance is the collard variety “Blue Max”, known to survive zero degrees.
If you use season extenders such as cold frames, high tunnels, black plastic mulch, row covers and cloches in Van Buren County, your garden can be productive all winter. We’ll talk more about this in the future.
If you figure you don’t have time to go from seed to maturity then look for a seller of transplants. In the past, there have been a few offerings locally. This can knock several weeks off the time needed to get a harvest.
The reason all this effort was worth it, in Lalla’s mind, was because she was convinced that going organic and reconnecting with the earth was what saved her from a diagnosis of “terminal” in 1973.
I remember a visit to her garden, early in our friendship, when I found her barefoot. I asked if she was concerned about snakes and she wasn’t. She asked me to take off my shoes and socks and stand with her in her garden.
I did. Then she asked, “Can you feel it, Jeff?”
“Feel what Lalla,” I asked?
“The earth’s vibration. The energy surging up. It’s what makes my garden so robust and me feel peaceful and calm.”
Her enthusiasm and childlike wonder impressed me enough that I have, every year since, taken the time to stand in my garden barefoot. Wiggle my toes into the soil and connect with the source of nourishment for our entire planetary community.
You’re invited to return to Lalla’s garden next month, right here, exclusively in the Van Buren County Democrat. Tell your friends.
