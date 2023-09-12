The second annual Clinton Reunion Festival is set for Friday, Sept. 22 and Saturday, Sept. 23 in Clinton’s historic downtown.
This is the second annual edition of the event which is designed to bolster the historic downtown’s revitalization.
The Reunion Festival is a large-scale, multi-class reunion for all alumni and attendees of Clinton High School. The Reunion Festival has its own website, www.HometownArkansas.com, which states the Reunion Festival’s objectives are to “reunite and visit with friends and family, but also to bring in economic benefits and exposure to the city, its historic downtown and the county as a whole.”
Van Buren County Judge Dale James and Clinton Mayor Rich McCormac, along with other leaders, were early supporters of the very successful first festival held in October 2022. The festival was conceived by Clinton High School alum, Mark Story (class of 1984).
Story, who grew up in the city and county but now resides in Denver, Colorado, said: “My heart never left Clinton or Van Buren County, and seeing the concerted efforts of the local leadership to revive the historic downtown area really inspired me to put the call out to fellow alumni around the country and those living in Clinton to come together to try and help while having some great fun seeing old friends and family.”
Story continued: “The incredible success of the first festival blew us all away. We’re so excited to have an impact on Clinton. Our continued hope is that this can show Clinton as a stable, affordable, and thriving downtown, city and county to prospective businesses and industries looking for a good location to build their business.”
The Reunion Festival’s website provides the schedule. The events kick off at 8:30 p.m. Friday with an Alumni, Attenders, Friends & Family Street Party in downtown Clinton after the game complete with refreshments, a DJ and dancing.
And then the second annual Clinton Reunion Festival continues at 10 a.m. Saturday in downtown Clinton. The festival will feature local bands, Sycamore and Lucky Draw Band, performances from local dance groups, food trucks, booths and other vendors along with giveaway drawings from local businesses. New for 2023 is the multi-class prom, which will be held on Saturday beginning at 6:30 p.m. at Clinton High School’s Walker Fieldhouse. All classes and friends are invited to dress in 1970s-themed attire for a great evening of visiting, dancing and fun.
For more information on the Reunion Festival, contact Mark Story, 720-371-2704 or mark@nowjourney.com and by visiting www.HOMETOWNARKANSAS .com.
