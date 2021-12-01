Colonel Conrad Reynolds is running for US Congress in Arkansas’ 2nd District, a seat currently held by French Hill. As one of the main reasons for running, Reynolds points to the January 13, 2021 statement by Rep. French Hill that said the following:
“There’s no question that the president’s hot rhetoric, prone to exaggeration and self-aggrandizement, has been unattractive and in many ways divisive. The president in his post-election fiction and folly suggesting a landslide victory and a stolen election, in my view, sullies his four years of economic and national security accomplishments.”
Reynolds stated, “Eight years ago, I ran for Congress with a plan to secure the national border with a wall, lower the deficit/debt, and strengthen our national security. I stated that I believed my opponent (French Hill) would be all talk and little action on these topics. The voters spoke and I listened. I fully supported Mr. Hill and hoped for the best. Unfortunately, I was right. Since he became our congressman eight years ago: the southern border has deteriorated with millions of illegals pouring in, our national debt has ballooned from $16 trillion to nearly $30 trillion, and our national security has been severely eroded from the WOKE agenda that has seeped into our national institutions.”
Colonel Reynolds served as a US Army military intelligence officer for 29 years and later served our government for the next ten years as an intelligence consultant. He is the recipient of the Defense Superior Service Medal, the Bronze Star Medal, and the CIA Seal Medallion. He is a proud husband and father of four children. He and his family reside in Conway.
Colonel Reynolds founded the Arkansas Military Veterans’ Hall of Fame in 2011 and served as its director until 2020.
Reynolds stated: “I am the only American First candidate in the race. Hill is more in step with ‘never-Trumpers,’ such as Liz Cheney and Mitt Romney, than he is with the voters of the 2nd District. His vote to certify Joe Biden as President and his vote to create the anti-Trump January 6th Commission proves that we need a change.”
The Primary will be held May 24, 2022. The official website for the campaign is www.electconrad.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.