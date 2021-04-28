Rusty Mosley, recently joined First Security Bank – Conway as Assistant Vice President for Personal and Commercial Lending for the Conway and Clinton markets.
Mosley, a Conway native, graduated from Conway High School and holds a BA Degree in Economics from Baylor University, Waco, Texas, and a Master of Divinity degree from Covenant Theological Seminary in St. Louis, Missouri. Rusty has completed the Arkansas Bankers Association General Banking School and the ABA Lending School.
Mosley and his wife, Cristy, live in Conway. They are parents of three children: Lacy 21, Mary 19, and Jackson 13. He enjoys spending time with friends and family as well as sharing his time teaching at Renewal Ranch.
Rusty can be reached at rusty.mosley@fsbank.com, by calling 501-450-7337 or at his Conway office located at 2105 Dave Ward Drive. He can be reached at First Security Bank’s Clinton office located at 112 Volunteer’s Parkway or by calling the Clinton office at 501-745-2600.
First Security Bank was chartered in the State of Arkansas in 1932. Based in Searcy, the privately held First Security Bancorp has the most complete and diverse product offering of any Arkansas-based financial services holding company. First Security Bank is a member of the FDIC and the fifth largest state-chartered bank in Arkansas and proud to be financially strong supported by more than $1.1 billion in total capital and over $5.4 billion in assets. A local network of 77 community banking centers, 95 ATMs and over 1,000 employees across the state offer solutions for the financial needs. First Security Bancorp subsidiaries include First Security Bank and Crews and Associates. Equal Housing Lender. Member FDIC
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.