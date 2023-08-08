Richard Kenneth Fischer, 89, of Shirley, Arkansas, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 29, 2023. Richard was born on May 16, 1934, in Baldwin, Iowa, to Mildred and Bernhardt Fischer and had four siblings, Dale, Theona, Anita and Gary. Richard graduated from Miles School in Miles, Iowa, in 1952. He served in the Armed Forces from 1952 to 1956, beginning his career training with the Navy and then on to Hospital Corps School at the United States Naval Training Center in Bainbridge, Maryland, graduating in 1953. He was part of the 1st Marine Division as a Field Medic during the Korean War.
Richard married the love of his life Karen Naeve of Andover, Iowa, on Oct. 14, 1956, and they celebrated 66 years of marriage this past fall. He was a hard-working union man, retiring in 1998 after working for International Harvester assembling Farmall tractors and Navistar engines for 37 years. Richard loved reading, history, crossword puzzles, traveling, camping, boat rides, card games, throwing parties and family gatherings.
He and Karen lived in Iowa and Indiana and then retired on the lake in Arkansas. They enjoyed their golden years as “Winter Texans” living in New Braunfels, Texas, during the winter for nearly 20 years. One memorable trip was a cruise with his wife in Alaska that will always be a special memory for them as they renewed their vows. Richard had a big heart, a boisterous voice, and a whistle that would get your attention. Many stories can be told of his pranks and antics that brought a giggle to all. He loved to dress as Santa at Christmas and drive the Santa Claus Express that he hand-crafted himself for his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He is survived by his children, Roxane (Wayne) Piepenbrok, Kenneth (Tami) Fischer, Kim (Gerald) Hutchison; grandchildren, Beth Siegfried (Jason), Jamie (Chris) Ginden, Jeremy Hutchison (Jennifer), Stephanie Fischer, Kylie Fischer (Nick), Kristian Fischer; great-grandchildren, Eva, Jackson, Henry, Ava, Adalynn and McKenzie.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Mildred and Ben; baby brother, Dale; and sister, Theona.
A celebration of life for Richard will be held at Ozark View Funeral Home in Clinton, Arkansas, on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023; visitation will begin at 3 p.m. with the service following at 4 p.m. with a private burial in Andover, Iowa, on Sept. 2, 2023.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Ozark View Funeral Home. To share a memory or condolences, please go to www.ozarkviewfuneral home.com.
