On Thursday night Oct. 15 the Clinton Lady Yellowjacket Volleyball team played their regular season finale but in addition to that it marked the final home game in the career of head coach Ricky Cooper. Coach Cooper has announced his retirement after 31 years as a coach and a teacher. Coach Cooper followed in the footsteps of his father by going into education. Cooper made coaching stops in Batesville, Viola, and Harrisburg before coming to Clinton in 1994. Coach Cooper found a home at Clinton High School as well as raising a family over the last 27 years.
Coach Cooper took over the Clinton girls basketball program at a low point in the mid-1990s and built it into a consistent winner. Cooper’s Lady Yellowjackets won 5 Conference Championships, a Regional Championship, and he led the lady Yellowjackets to six state tournament appearances. In 2010 his Lady Jackets made it to the State Class 4-A quarterfinals. Copper averaged over 20 wins a season for 5 straight years between 2007-2011 winning 101 games over that period. Coach also won an amazing 65 games in three seasons from 2006-2008 with his Jr. Jackets, winning three conference championships and going undefeated 23-0 in 2007. Coach Cooper also won several conference coach of the year awards in his many years as head basketball coach.
Coach Cooper also coached the Yellowjacket golf team for many years. Under his leadership Clinton won conference championships in 2011, 2012, and 2015. He also coached the individual state golf tournament champion in 2014.
In 2018 Clinton High School was in need of a head volleyball coach. Coach Cooper agreed to take over the reins of the program a sport he had never coached previously. Cooper took the Lady Yellowjackets to the state tournament in each of his first two seasons. In 2019 he led the Lady Jackets to a 17-5 record. Cooper has put the volleyball program on solid footing moving into the future.
Following the Lady Yellowjackets loss to Conway St. Joseph coach Cooper was presented a plaque on behalf of the Clinton Yellowjacket Booster Club in recognition of Coopers career and accomplishments at Clinton High School. A photo session with both his current and former players as well as a reception was held in Coopers honor sponsored by the booster club. Coach Coopers influence will live on thru the many players, students, and coaches he has mentored over the last 31 years.
