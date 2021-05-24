Life. That’s key! Road. To a destination. What we call the road of life ends in death after a few years, but there is a “highway” (Isaiah 35:8) to eternal life. We are all about life. God created us that way. “Get the most out of life,” someone said. We know our earthly life is short. What then?
God breathed into a form He made from clay and made a living, breathing man. He took one of his ribs and made the man a wife. We all descended from this first couple. The human race and all creation are beautiful and God described His work as “very good” (Genesis 1:31). Man was upright, possessed an eternal soul and a guiding conscience. Could it be God’s will for a beautiful person to live seventy years and just lose all? No. God has a glorious plan for “everlasting” (John 3:16) life. You were born to walk the road of life on earth by no choice of your own, but you must choose to walk the road to life in Heaven.
That first man sinned and brought affliction and death of the body and soul upon all men (Romans 5:12). God sent another Man to restore us and give us eternal life in Heaven (Romans 5:17). Jesus is “the way, the truth, and the life” (John 14:6) and the only way to God and eternal life. Any other road ends in eternal death. Whether your life is a great earthly success, a total failure or somewhere in between, you need Jesus as your guide. He will take you to God. No one else can. He died to pay our penalty for sin and rose with victory over sin and death. He gives that victory to all who believe in Him, repent of their sins and confess faith in Him. Believers are baptized in water to speak their faith in Jesus’ death, burial and resurrection and their willingness to walk in “newness of life” (Romans 6:4). They then travel the high road with the abiding Spirit of God leading them to live forever in Heaven’s mansions.
“And this is the will of him that sent me, that every one which seeth the Son, and believeth on him, may have everlasting life: and I will raise him up at the last day” (John 6:40). Don’t wait too late to find the Way to life! Home. Rest, peace, light and life. Jesus is the Way.
