Roadkill Cookoff winner

Robert Snyder receives the trophy for his win at the 2021 Roadkill Cookoff, part of the weekend Archey Fest events. The trophy is presented by Pastor Geraldine Lewis of Clinton Freedom Outpost. The Outpost sponsors a free meal 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday from its 373 Main St., Clinton address. Transportation and delivery is available 501-317-9133.

